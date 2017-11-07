3D Bioprinters Market Share, Market Analysis, Industry Size, Strategies and Forecast 2016-2022: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global 3D Bioprinters Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” reports that increasing gap between patients waiting for organ transplant and available organ donors will drive the global 3D bioprinters market.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests, every ten minutes some patient is added to the national transplant waiting list, on an average 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant, and one organ donor can save eight lives. Thus, ongoing research in tissue and organ generation with 3D bioprinters is delivering positive results. According to market experts, the observed gap between patients waiting for organ transplant and organ donors could be reduced only with the help of 3D bioprinting of organs.

Tissue and organ generation with 3D bioprinting technology will also revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry. Rising demand for cost-efficient technology in drug development processes is expected to drive the 3D bioprinters market in the near future. The need for alternative drug testing methods is becoming very important because animal testing carries risk of inconsistent or false positive reactions and leads to drug rejection.

Late-stage failures put patients at risk and increase the drug development costs. It was also estimated in the recent study that if it was possible to resolve the drug failure issues before Phase 3 of clinical trial, it would lead to save around USD1 billion per drug failure. Thus, tissue and organ generation with help of 3D bioprinters can be considered as one of the crucial value additions in the pharmaceutical research industry. The global 3D bioprinters market in tissue and organ generation is expected to progress at a CAGR of 22.40% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

By Technology

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion 3D Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

By Material

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Other Biomaterials

Extracellular Matrices

*Other biomaterials include alginate, gelatin, and fibrinogen, among others

By Application

Bone

Blood Vessels

Research Applications

Drug and Medical Research

Regenerative Medicine

Clinical Applications

Skin

3D Cell Culture

