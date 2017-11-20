3D Motion Capture Systems Market Shares, Strategies Size And Forecasts Worldwide 2017 – By Acute Market Reports

3D Motion Capture Systems Market (By Component – Hardware, Software and Services; By Technology – Optical, Inertial, Mechanical and Magnetic; By Application – Biomechanics and Sports, Medical and Clinical Science, Media and Entertainment, Industrial and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the global 3D motion capture systems market was valued at US$ 113.4 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Factors such as increasing demand from the media and entertainment industry are primarily driving the overall growth in the 3D motion capture systems market. In the recent years, there has been a rise in demand for high quality motion pictures with higher levels of animation and visual effects leading to the growing adoption of 3D motion capture systems. In addition, innovative applications such as biomechanics and sports have further fueled the demand for latest motion capturing solutions.

Competitive Insights:

The global 3D motion capture systems market is fairly niche with leading providers of 3D motion capture systems with limited scope of applications. Major developers of the motion capture technology have been working towards building effective use cases to drive the adoption of such solutions. Some of the key manufactures of Xsens Technologies B.V., Qualisys AB, OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.), Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., Shadow (Motion Workshop), Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, STT Systems, Notch Interfaces, Inc., Centroid 3D, Perception Neuron (Noitom Ltd.) and Motion Analysis Corporation.

Key Trends:

• Market expected to be primarily driven by the demand from media and entertainment segment

• Manufacturers have been investing heavily towards developing innovative applications for 3D motion capture technology

• Increasing adoption in the medical and clinical sciences field

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market

2.2 Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market, By Component

2.3 Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market, By Technology

2.4 Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market, By Application

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Xsens Technologies B.V.

11.2 Qualisys AB

11.3 OptiTrack (NaturalPoint, Inc.)

11.4 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

11.5 Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.

11.6 Shadow (Motion Workshop)

11.7 Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH

11.8 STT Systems

