Ablation Technologies Market Size, Shares, Strategies And Forecasts to 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Ablation Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% for the forecast period 2015-2022. The segmentation of global ablation technologies market is based on applications, products and region. The report on global ablation technologies market forecast, 2015-2022 (application, products and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The growth and demand of the global ablation technologies market is very high in developed and developing countries. The key driver of the global ablation technologies market is the increasing incidences of cancer. Cancer is a diseases in which uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells occurs and if not controlled in time, can even cause death. Cancer is a chronic disease taking millions of lives globally. In 2014 there were around 1,665,540 new cancer patients diagnosed and 585,720 deaths reported due to cancer. Ablation technology is used in treatment of various types of cancers. For e.g. radiofrequency ablation uses heat by radio waves to kill cancer cells. In addition to it, increased number of hospitals, ablation and surgical centers, improving reimbursement scenarios in established markets, growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures are a few factors which are accelerating the growth of global ablation technologies market. However, reuse and reprocessing of devices in developing countries, presence of stringent government regulations and increasing healthcare cost and containment measures are major restraints hampering the market potential of global ablation technologies market. Also, the increasing trends of bulk purchasing by few organization is intensifying pricing pressure on various market players. Nevertheless, rising number of training programs, increasing patient base in emerging economies and increased investment for development of ablation devices are a few major growth opportunities for the global ablation technologies market.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

1. GLOBAL ABLATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY APPLICATION 2012 – 2022 ($ MILLION)

1.1. Cardiovascular disease treatments

1.2. Cancer treatment

1.3. Pain management

1.4. Urological treatments

1.5. Gynecological treatment

1.6. Orthopedic treatments

1.7. Cosmetic/ Aesthetic treatment

1.8. Others treatments

2. GLOBAL ABLATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY PRODUCTS 2012 – 2022 ($ MILLION)

2.1. Radio frequency ablators

2.2. Laser ablators

2.3. Ultrasound ablators

2.4. Electrical ablators

2.5. Microwave ablators

2.6. Cryoablation ablators

2.7. Hydrothermal ablators

3. GLOBAL ABLATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Rest of the world

4. COMPANY PROFILES

4.1. Angiodynamics, Inc.

4.2. Atricure, Inc.

4.3. Biosense Webster, Inc.

4.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

4.5. CathRx Ltd

4.6. Conmed Corporation

4.7. Endosense SA

4.8. Galil Medical Inc.

4.9. Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

4.10. Medtronic PLC

4.11. Olympus Corporation

4.12. Osypka AG

4.13. Smith & Nephew

4.14. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

4.15. TZ Medical, Inc.

