Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Is Expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% From 2017 to 2025

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market was valued at US$ 404.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,025.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market will show significant market growth during forecast period due to some factors such as rising incidence of AML, higher number of unmet needs, expected launch of ideal molecules and extensive R&D activities in development of novel therapeutics. For the purpose of study AML therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type such as pipeline drugs and chemotherapeutics drugs (Cytarabine, Anthracyclines, Etoposide and other). It is studied that currently, Cytarabine is preferably used in market due to its effectiveness and hence it is prime drug of chemotherapy regimens for induction therapy as well as post-remission therapy. Newly approved drugs such as gemtuzumab ozogamicin, Vyxeos, midostaurin expected to drive significant market growth during forecast period. In the base year 2016, North America is largest regional market for AML therapeutics, United States held largest market share in North America due to increase in prevalence of AML and developed healthcare infrastructure. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will show highest market growth during forecast period due to increasing healthcare awareness, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence of AML.

Market Competition Assessment:

The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, Astex Pharmaceuticals (A subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celegene Corporation, Cephalon Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Genzyme Corporation (A subsidiary of Sanofi S.A.), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as rising incidence of AML, extensive research and development activities, strong presence of pipeline molecules and upsurge in funding by the government for treatment are driving the growth of AML therapeutics market during forecast period.

However, some factors such as lack of medication availability and poor diagnosis in some poor income countries may negatively impacting the growth of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market.

Due to the high number unmet needs players in AML therapeutics market are focusing in development of novel therapeutics which expected to assist market growth during forecast period.

