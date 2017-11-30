Air Handling Units Market to Cross US$ 10 Bn By 2023: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research“Air Handling Units Market(AHU) (Less than 5000m3/hr, 5000m3/hr to 15000m3/hr and higher than 15000m3/hr) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023”,the global air handling units market stood is estimated to expandwith a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2023 to reach US$ 10.94 Bn by 2023.

Market Insights

Air handling unit (AHU), also referred to as air handler,is a central air conditioningunitthat handles the air circulating within the entire HVAC system. It is among the most crucialcomponents to be considered in designingair conditioning system.AHU is an integrated unit comprising various equipment such as fans, filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils and others.The prime purpose behind using AHU is to accumulate and mix the outdoor air with the indoor circulating air. The AHUs typically constructed in a frame structure made up of galvanized steel, aluminum or related alloys. These are equipped with environmental protection such as sealing around the joints and weatherproof covers for better protection and longer life.

The overall air handling units industry is largely supported by the steadily rising HVAC industry worldwide. AHUs form an important component of the overall air conditioning system. Thus, with the further rising penetration of air conditioning systems across the world, the demand for AHU is expected to remain constant throughout the forecast period. With the rising need for energy efficient solutions in air conditioning, manufacturers are now focusing towards developing eco-friendly products having better energy saving. Other significant factors contributing to the market growth arerising urbanization and industrialization across emerging countries. Rising urbanization in countries such as India and China have led to strong demand for air conditioning systems in the recent years. The trend is expected to continue in the forecast period thereby supporting the air handling unit market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The air handling units market is fragmented in nature with large number of international as well as regional players operating in the market. The international players such as Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Systemair Ltd. and others face substantial competition from the regional players worldwide. This has significantly increased the competition among the air handling unit manufacturers over the period of time. AHU manufacturers majorly focus on providing energy efficient products in order to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Key Trends:

Development of energy efficient air handling units

Strengthening global sales channel in order to maintain and expand the sales

Acquisition of other players for strengthening product portfolio as well as global presence

Sluggish market growth estimated for the next few years

