Antibacterial Drugs Market 2018 – Global industry Size, Market Share, Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Antibacterial Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the antibacterial drugs market was valued at USD 42,232.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 45,909.4 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 1.15% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report Antibacterial Drugs 2016 – 2022 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/antibacterial-drugs-market

Market Insights

Antibacterial drugs are derived from bacteria or molds or are synthesized de novo. These drugs treat infectious diseases caused by gram positive, gram negative, aerobic and anaerobic bacteria that cannot be treated by any other method unlike other diseases. Antibacterial drugs have several mechanisms of action, including inhibiting cell wall synthesis, increasing cell membrane permeability, interfering with protein synthesis, nucleic acid metabolism, and other metabolic processes.

The alarming antibacterial-resistance crisis has penetrated the awareness of clinicians, researchers, policymakers, governments and the public at large. The key factors assisting the growth of antibacterial drugs market are mounting prevalence of infectious diseases, government support, and increased research and development activities.

Download Sample research report with tables and figures @ http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57891

However, evolving drug-resistant species, launch of generics, and upcoming patent expirations are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global market through 2022. Globally, the rise in geriatric population is also being considered as one of the key growth factors as it will indirectly increase the demand for various antibacterial drugs. The demand for antibacterial drugs will continue to rise mainly due to increased prevalence of resistant species that demand development of innovative molecules.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are solithromycin (Cempra, Inc.), VivaGel/ SPL7013 (Starpharma Holdings Limited), surotomycin (Merck & Co.), MK-3415A (Merck & Co.) and others. According to market experts, these upcoming drugs assure to provide enhanced efficacy, shorter onset of action and fewer side effects as compared to the currently available antibacterial drugs.

Thus, future commercialization of these drugs during the forecast period 2016 – 2022 is anticipated to have a reflective impact on the growth of the overall antibacterial drugs market.

Key Market Movements:

Asia Pacific presently dominates the overall market and is also projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

The rising incidence and prevalence of antibacterial drug resistance bacteria strains such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Stringent regulatory policies applied by FDA and other government agencies across the world is expected to reduce the risk of infection outbreak in hospitals

Novel and developed treatments in pipeline are expected to assist the overall market growth of antibacterial drugs market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Address : 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103, United States

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/