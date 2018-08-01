Antihistamines Market 2018 – Global industry Size, Market Share, Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Antihistamines Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global antihistamines market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global antihistamines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Histamine is a key intermediary of instant hypersensitivity reactions acting locally and assisting vasodilation, smooth muscle contraction, high vascular permeability, inflammation, and edema. Antihistamines are representative of a class of drugs that inhibit the histamine type 1 (H1) receptors.

H1 receptor is present on smooth muscle of bronchi, gastrointestinal tract, uterus, and large blood vessels. The major application of antihistamines has been observed in treatment of symptoms such as allergic conditions including itching, runny nose, nasal stuffiness, urticaria, teary eyes, dizziness, cough, and nausea.

A few common side effects observed due to antihistamines treatment are sedation, impaired motor function, dry mouth & throat, dizziness, blurred vision, constipation and urinary retention. However, since a few decades modern drug development technologies have helped to reduce aforementioned side effects of antihistamines.

The two classes of antihistamines comprise first generation and second generation antihistamines. The first generation antihistamines comprises of drugs such as alimemazine, clemastine, chlorphenamine, hydroxyzine, cyproheptadine, ketotifen, promethazine and others. The drugs such as cetirizine, acrivastine, desloratadine, levocetirizine, fexofenadine, and loratadine.

In 2017, second generation antihistamines segment was observed as the largest market as they are used as first line of action in diseases such as urticaria & common cold, and modern drug development technologies have assisted to enhance the activity of second generation antihistamines e.g.: Levocitirizine was developed from cetirizine to reduce dizziness caused by cetirizine. Thus, technological support is expected to develop the therapeutic effect of second generation antihistamines in the near future.

There are several applications of antihistamines such as allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, urticaria, atopic dermatitis, anaphylaxis and others (angioedema, pruritus, and others). Allergic rhinitis and urticaria together accounted more than 50% of the market share in year 2017 due to highest global prevalence of disease coupled with rising awareness and accessibility related to diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

According to American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), globally allergic rhinitis affects around 10% to 30% of the population every year. Thus, the prevalence of diseases determine the demand for antihistamines in the market.

The global antihistamines market experiences huge competition due to the presence of several national and international market players. Since most of the drugs are generic and available over the counter which makes antihistamines market more competitive.

Key players in the market include Bayer AG, Almirall S.A., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Akorn, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the antihistamines market will significantly grow at a CAGR of 8.7% for the period from 2018 to 2026

First generation and second generation antihistamines are further sub-segmented including drugs such as Chlorphenamine, Alimemazine, Clemastine, Hydroxyzine, Cyproheptadine, Ketotifen, Acrivastine, Promethazine, Cetirizine, Fexofenadine, Desloratadine, Loratadine, and Levocetirizine

Second generation antihistamines was identified as the largest market and expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

Asia Pacific was identified as most promising region in the near future during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

