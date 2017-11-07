Aramid Paper Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis 2017 – 2025

Aramid Paper Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the aramid paper market is expected to reach US$ 11,88.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Aramid polyamides were introduced to the market in the early 1960’s. The first meta – aramid was produced by the company DuPont named HT-1 which then was known by the trade name Nomex. Aramid paper is also known as a high temperature resistant insulation product which has excellent chemical and physical properties. It is sometimes known as a calendered insulating paper that offers mechanical toughness, dielectric strength, resilience and flexibility.

Aramid paper is entirely made from synthetic meta-aramid polymers in two physical forms namely microscopic binder particles known as fibrids and short fibers which are known as floc. Fibrids and flocs are then formed into a sheet structure using a Foundrinier paper machine devoid of the usage of fillers, binders or sizers. The product formed is then calendered with high pressure and heat to densify it into to a bulk specific gravity ranging 0.7 to 1.2 which depend on the thickness of the aramid paper. Aramid paper is available in sheets and rolls of varying thickness and widths of 0.05 to 0.76 millimeters.

Browse Full Report Visit :- http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/aramid-paper-market-report

The advantageous properties of aramid paper have led to wide range of applications in the end-user industries. Based on applications, the global aramid paper market is segmented into communication equipment, honeycomb core and electrical insulation. Among these, electrical insulation accounted for major share of global aramid paper market in 2015 and is expected to increase in the near future. Growing demand from the electronic and electrical industries majorly from the Asia Pacific has led to high growth of global aramid paper market. Other applications such as communication equipment and honeycomb core are also expected to boost high demand for aramid paper during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Competitive Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for larger share of global aramid paper market in 2015 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Growing demand for aramid paper from the electrical and electronic industry in the region has boosted high growth of aramid paper market in the region. Therefore, high demand is reported for aramid paper from Asia Pacific alone. Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand for aramid paper in 2015 and is expected to increase its share in the near future. Increasing demand for aramid paper from wide range of end-user industries in the region has led to the growth of aramid paper in the region. Other regions such as North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to fuel high demand for aramid paper from growing end-user industries during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Key Trends:

• High mechanical strength and dielectric property

• Lightweight material of aramid paper in demand from various end-user industries

• Improves the performance and integrity of products

• Opportunities from increasing research paper batteries from aramid paper

Browse All Reports of This Category :- http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/chemicals-market

Chapter 1 Preface 11

1.1 Report Description 11

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report 11

1.1.2 Target Audience 11

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings 11

1.2 Research Scope 12

1.3 Market Segmentation 13

1.4 Research Methodology 13

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research 14

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research 14

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review 15

1.4.4 Approach Adopted 15

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Aramid Paper Market 16

2.2 Global Aramid Paper Market, By Application 17

2.3 Global Aramid Paper Market, By Geography 18

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics 19

3.1 Introduction 19

3.1.1 Global Aramid Paper Market Revenue, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn) 19

3.2 Market Drivers 20

3.2.1 Growing Energy & Utility Industry Worldwide 20

3.2.2 Rising Usage of Honeycomb Structures Across Different Applications 21

3.2.3 Superior Advantages of Aramid Paper over Other Materials 21

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors 22

3.3.1 Availability of Substitutes for Aramid Paper 22

3.4 Opportunities 22

3.4.1 Paper Batteries Based on Aramid Paper 22

3.4.1.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 23

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition 23

3.6 Competitive Analysis 24

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Companies 24

Chapter 4 Global Aramid Paper Market Analysis, By Application 26

4.1 Overview 26

4.2 Communication Equipment 27

4.2.1 Global Aramid Paper Market Revenue for Communication Equipment, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn) 28

4.3 Honeycomb Core 28

4.3.1 Global Aramid Paper Market Revenue for Honeycomb Core, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn) 29

4.4 Electrical Insulations 29

4.4.1 Global Aramid Paper Market Revenue for Electrical Insulations, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn) 30

Our Blog: http://amanjain96.blogspot.com/ncr

About Us:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the worlds most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com