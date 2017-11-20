The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the artificial pancreas device systems market was valued at USD 59.8 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 335.5 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

An artificial pancreas system comprises a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and a continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pump, both of which are available in the market today, and a controller linking the monitor and pump. It runs a highly sophisticated algorithm to determine the appropriate amount of insulin to deliver and the timing for that delivery, based on evaluation of real-time glucose readings. The market segmentation of artificial pancreas device systems market by type of devices comprises threshold suspend device system, control-to-range (CTR) system, and control-to-target (CTT) system. The geographical segmentation of global artificial pancreas device systemsmarket comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa further segmented into key countries with highest potential in artificial pancreas device systems market.

Threshold suspended device system is expected to account for the largest market due to early bird benefits and swift market expansion and penetration characteristics possessed as Medtronic, Inc. is a multinational company with operations in more than 140 countries. However, in 2018 products in CTT systems are expected to boost the overall market growth of the artificial pancreas device and systems market because around five companies are expected to enter the market. North America is expected to be the largest and most potential regional market for artificial pancreas device systems due to high disposable income, rising prevalence of type 1 diabetes, high adoption rate of novel technologies and supportive reimbursement policies.

Market Competition Assessment

In 2015, Medtronic, Inc. was observed as the only player present in market with its first generation artificial pancreas device systems MiniMed 530G. However, the key players who are expected to enter the market during the forecast period are Johnson & Johnson, Tendem, Insulet, JDRF, Bigfoot Biomedical and Beta Bionics. Insulet Corp. is compiling a strategy its pump OmniPod becomes an important part of its artificial pancreas offering in the near future. Tandem Diabetes Care outlines its plans in the APDS market initiating with R&D phase of its artificial pancreas system. Bigfoot Biomedical’s goal is to create a pump-sensor union therapy that would be much simpler than the current counterparts would. Beta Bionics has developed the iLet Bionic Pancreas system that delivers both insulin and glucagon and is targeted to type 1 diabetes patients; and was developed by Dr. Ed Damiano at the Boston University. Thus, by 2019 products of these key players are anticipated to commercially exist in the market which would increase the market competition, new pricing strategies, assist merger and acquisitions, and geographical expansion strategies.

Key Market Movements