Automated Border Control Market 2018 – Global industry Size, Market Share, Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Automated Border Control Market (By Product Type (Automated Border Control e-Gates and Automated Border Control Kiosks), By End-use (Airports, Land Ports, and Sea Ports), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automated border control market was valued at US$ 526.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Investments made by the governments for developing robust security infrastructure at air, land and sea ports augurs well with the market growth worldwide. According to the passenger survey conducted by the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) in 2017, one of the biggest pain points for air passengers remains airport border control processes. With air traffic continuing to rise at an unprecedented level owing to the emergence of new airlines and routes, airport authorities are forced to deploy smart and intelligent checkpoint solutions for improving passenger processing without compromising security and safety.

For majority of the airports, it is very difficult to expand an existing terminal or build a new one to accommodate increase in passenger count. Automated border control solutions like e-Gates and kiosks allow airport authorities to address this issue by quickening the border crossing process and ensuring the safety of each entry or exit point.

Although developed markets including Europe and North America remain the primary hubs for automated border control solutions, emerging markets in Asia and Middle East are poised to offer tremendous growth potential given the growth in population and rise in air travel frequency amid new routes added by major airlines in the region.

On the other hand, international seaports remain relatively untapped market for automated border control solution providers and offer tremendous potential. In 2017, the worldwide cruise industry estimations for passengers topped 25 million and is further projected to grow in the coming years, driving installations of border control kiosks at seaports.

In a bid to ensure quality passenger experience through shorter processing time and enhanced safety, authorities at airports, seaports and land ports are shifting from their conventional border control processes towards automation.

The global automated border control market is in the nascent stage of development and is highly fragmented. The global automated border control market being technology driven, necessitates equipment manufacturers and vendors to invest good amount on research and development.

Some of the leading vendors profiled in the study include Gemalto NV, Accenture, Atos SE, Indra Sistemas SA, SITA SA, Cross Match Technologies, Secunet Security Networks AG, Vision-Box, International Security Technology, Biolink Solutions, and Cognitec Systems among others.

