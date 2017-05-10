Automotive Composite Storage Market Size, Trends, Market Strategies And Potential 2016 – 2022 – Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Automotive Composite Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The global automotive composite storage market is segmented on the basis of material type, application and geography. The report on global automotive composite storage market forecast, 2016-2022 (by material type, application and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available global automotive composite storage market forecast, 2016-2022 (by material type, application and geography) report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/automotive-composite-storage-market

The auto manufacturers in the US and Europe have increased the production of fuel efficient cars due to strict government regulation in the region owing to high CO2 emission rate. In Europe, the E.U has imposed new carbon emission restrictions to reduce the limit of passenger cars to 95g CO2/km from 130g of CO2/km by the end of 2020. These regulations will boost the consumption of lightweight composite material and thereby will create a favorable growth environment for the global automotive composite market during the forecast period.

In any case, unstructured administrative rules and high crude material expense would upset the general development of the business sector. Additionally, the concerns related to recyclability of these composites present a noteworthy challenge in front of the automotive composite business sector. Also, the increment in the carbon emanation levels in the recent couple of decades owing to the increase in the quantity of vehicles around the world has made government establishments to reconsider & rebuild new administrative rules & regulations for the auto manufactures. This is expected to create new chances for new developments for the worldwide automotive composite business sector over next few years.

Request Sample: http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/304

Scope of the Report

1. Global Automotive Composite Storage Market By Material Type 2012 – 2022

1.1. Polymer matrix composites (PMC)

1.1.1. Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite

1.1.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite

1.1.3. Carbon Reinforced Polymer Composite

1.2. Ceramic matrix composites (CMC)

1.3. Metal matrix composites (MMC)

2. Global Automotive Composite Storage Market By Application 2012 – 2022

2.1. Interior

2.2. Exterior

2.3. Chassis& powertrain

3. Global Automotive Composite Storage Market Regional Outlook 2012-2022 ($ Million)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Cytec Industries Inc.

4.2. E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

4.3. General Motor Company

4.4. Ford Motor Company

4.5. Johns Manville

4.6. Johnson Controls Inc.

4.7. Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

4.8. Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

4.9. Mitsubishi

4.10. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

4.11. Owens Corniing

4.12. SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG

4.13. Samsung Heavy Industries

4.14. Scott Bader Company Ltd.

4.15. SGL

4.16. Teijin Limited Inc.

4.17. Toho CO

4.18. Toray Industries

4.19. UFP Technologies

4.20. Volkswagen Group

Related Reports:

http://www.briskinsights.com/press-release/global-actinic-keratosis-market

http://www.briskinsights.com/press-release/global-wound-care-market

http://www.briskinsights.com/press-release/global-intraosseous-devices-market

http://www.briskinsights.com/press-release/global-angiotensin-converting-enzyme-ace-inhibitors-market

About Us:

Brisk Insights is a global Industry research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging Industrys. We identify trends and forecast Industrys with a view to aid businesses identify Industry opportunities optimize strategies. Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of Industry information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust Industry analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and Industrys.

Contact Us:

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane, Nottingham

NG16DQ, United Kingdom

Phone: +448081890034 (UK)

Email: sales@briskinsights.com

Website: http://www.briskinsights.com/