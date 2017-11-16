Baby Strollers Market Size, Market Share And Growth Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Baby Strollers Market By Type (Standard, Travel System, Lightweight, Jogging, Double & Triple Strollers) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)- Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2017 – 2025”, baby strollers market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2017 to 2025.

The complete report is available at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/baby-stroller-market

Market Insights

Consistent rise in the birthrate and rising awareness towards baby care accessories has led to sustainable growth of the overall baby care accessories industry worldwide. In addition to the above factors, significant rise in the discretionary income of the people worldwide too has contributed remarkably to the overall baby care accessories market growth. Baby stroller is one such promising market estimated to exhibit continued growth during the forecast period. The demand for baby strollers is majorly driven by the steadily rising birthrate backed by the increasing spending on baby care accessories. The modern day baby strollers help parents to enjoy traveling with their children without compromising their safety and complacency. This has led to substantial penetration of these products across the world.

Proliferation of online stores and portals dedicated to baby care products and accessories is another major factor fueling the baby strollers market. Baby care product manufacturers are contemplating new alliances with online retailers, baby care portals and baby boutique chains. This has aided the baby stroller manufacturers to enhance the promotion of their products and thereby expanding their reach to the customers. Furthermore, companies have been engaged in design and development of new strollers which would cater to the consumers’ changing lifestyle effectively and provide enhanced value for money.

Baby stroller market is segmented according to the product type and geography. The product type segment is further classified as standard stroller, travel system, lightweight stroller (umbrella stroller), jogging stroller and double and triple stroller. As of 2016, standard stroller leads the product type segment in overall baby stroller market; while the travel system is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The global baby strollers market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several domestic as well as international players. Companies are devising new avenues such as alliances with baby care portals and online retailers to broaden their distribution network. Baby stroller manufacturers such as Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Newell Brands, Artsana Group, Combi USA, Stokke AS, Hauck group, Dorel Industries Inc., ABC Design, Emmaljunga Barnvagnsfabrik AB, UPPAbaby, Peg Perego, SeeBaby, My Babiie, and others persistently endeavor new models with enhanced comfort and utility features at competitive pricing to withstand the competition. The companies are also coming up with new strategies to encourage first time parents in order to increase their sales.

Key Trends:

Development of new varieties of baby strollers with better comfort and safety features for babies and infants

Extensive brand promotion by baby stroller manufacturers in order to expand their consumer base

Consistent growth in healthcare facilities and birth rate driving the need for baby strollers

Latest Report

https://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-carcinoembryonic-antigen-cea-market

https://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-baby-stroller-market

https://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-hypodermic-needles-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Email: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com/