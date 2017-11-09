Big Data Services Market 2017 Analysis, Growth, Regions, Status and Volume Report 2025

Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the Global Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry is expected to reach US$ 91.4 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Big Data in oil & gas refers to the large volume of data generated at high velocity in variety of format such as structured, unstructured data generated by various processes and financial transactions in oil & gas industry. Volatile oil prices and increasing competition in oil & gas industry has derived the need for smart decision making using big data analytics as a tool.

Competitive Insights:

Global big data services for oil & gas industry is segmented on the basis of component, application and geography. By component, services segment is projected to be the most dominant segment as oil & gas companies are seeking assistance in selecting the right infrastructure suiting their business requirements. Considering application, the upstream segment is anticipated to be the largest segment over the forecast period (2016-2023) owing to increasing complexity in exploration and production of oil & gas from shale rocks and deep water drilling coupled with high involvement of capital expenditure.

Key Trends:

• Merger & Acquisition

• Development of new products

• Trainings & development programs

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry (US$ Mn), by Component, 2016

2.1.2. Global Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry (US$ Mn), by Application, 2016

2.1.3. Global Big Data Services Market for Oil & Gas Industry (US$ Mn), by Geography, 2016

