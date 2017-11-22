Blasting Stemming Plugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Market Growth, Analysis And Industry Forecast 2017 – Acute Market Reports

Blasting Stemming Plugs Market, By End Use and Region – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global blasting stemming plugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/blasting-stemming-plugs-market

Market Insights

Blasting stemming plugs growth has been driven by new construction, mainly in developing regions where housing ownership and commercial developments are showing strong growth. Blasting stemming plugs are also performing well in a various developed regions where the housing market, mainly new builds, are strong, especially in the U.K., Spain and U.S. Furthermore, the government in various countries has unveiled a new policy to invest in constructing houses, railways, roads, and offices.

Rising demand for coal from the energy and steel sectors is another factor driving the market growth for stemming blasting plugs. Blasting stemming plugs are premium priced – costing three to five times higher than ammonium nitrate and other conventional explosives. The cost constraint has been a major restraint holding back the growth of the blasting stemming plugs market.

In emerging economies, owing to rapid growth in urbanization, increasing population along with growth in disposable income and improving standard of living has boosted demand for a number of residential projects in the last few years. Thus, rise in number of construction projects is driving the global construction industry, which in turn will augment the demand for blasting stemming plugs market over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

To maintain their market position manufacturers compete on cost and quality. Some of the major players present in this market are Advanced Blasting Technology, Inc., Paraplug – IMZ, TIME Limited, Peri Nitrates Pvt. Ltd and Stemlock, Inc. among others.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/energy-market

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Snapshot: Blasting Stemming Plugs

2.3 Global Blasting Stemming Plugs Market, by End Use Industries, 2016 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global Blasting Stemming Plugs Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 Advanced Blasting Technology, Inc.

6.2 Paraplug – IMZ

6.3 TIME Limited

6.4 Peri Nitrates Pvt. Ltd.

6.5 Stemlock, Inc.

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website :http://www.acutemarketreports.com