Block Chain Technology Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 By Acute Market Reports

Block Chain Technology Market, By type (Private, Public and Consortium), By End-use industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Non-Financial Services) By Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global block chain technology market was valued at US$ 482.1 Mn in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 55.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/block-chain-technology-market

Market Insights

Block chain technology is one of the most promising upcoming technological trends in the information technology domain. It enables a ledger that can be accessed by parties involved in the transaction and can act as the universal irrefutable depository of all transactions between the involved parties.

The numerous benefits involved in developing such a platform have already attracted the attention and hence, investments, from the financial sector as well as many technological giants. Recent investments have been made in the technology by various financial institutions in association with key technology players to further improve the efficiency of the underlying financial processes and help minimize the risk. Not only does the technology hold the ability to disrupt the way the financial sector often works, but it will also have conclusive effects on non-financial industries including consumer goods, technology, and media & telecom, among others.

Competitive Insights

Market players present in the market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Deloitte (U.S.), Ripple (U.S.), Chain, Inc. (U.S.), Abra, Inc. (U.S.), BitFury (U.S.), Coinbase (U.S.), Circle Internet Financial Limited (U.S.), Digital Asset Holdings (U.S.), Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada), Global Arena Holding, Inc. (U.S.), Digital CC Ltd (Australia), 21 Inc. (U.S.), and Earthport (U.K.). Stakeholders of the block chain technology market includes service providers, consulting firms, IT service providers, and technology providers.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/technology-market

Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Type, 2016

2.3. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Application, 2016

2.4. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by End-Use Industry, 2016

2.5. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Region, 2016

2.6. Global Block Chain Technology Market: Premium Insight Profiles

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.1. Business Description

8.2.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.3. IBM Corporation

8.4. Deloitte

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website :http://www.acutemarketreports.com