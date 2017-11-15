Brushless DC Motors Market Size, Volume, Value and Growth Rate Research Report 2017

Brushless DC Motors Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2025, the global brushless DC motors market is expected to witness a significant growth through the forecast period with resurgence in the manufacturing sectors and increasing replacement of existing DC motors and induction motors. In addition, the falling price of DC brushless motors is promoting the end-users to increasingly employ DC brushless motors. The minimum efficiency requirements requisite for some emerging applications have also encouraged OEM to include DC brushless motors in their product portfolio.

In 2015, DC brushless motors with output capacity less than 10 kW led the global DC brushless motor market. The segment contributed to over 81% of the global market revenue in the same year. The dominance of DC brushless motors with output capacity less than 10 kW can be credited to their widespread use in industrial applications including servo drives, positioning systems, and robot actuators among others. On the other hand, DC brushless motors with output capacity between 10 kW – 200 kW and more than 200 kW are poised to exhibit superior growth on account of their growing use in automobiles.

As of 2015, industrial was the largest revenue contributing end-use segment in the global DC brushless motor market. The segment accounted for around one-fourth of the global DC brushless motor market revenue in the same year and is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2023. Growth in the industrial segment is primarily contributed by the regulated demand from the oil and gas sector. On the other hand, HVAC segment is poised to exhibit maximum growth during the forecast period. Stringent energy efficiency regulations coupled with the increased discretionary household expenditure is expected to drive HVAC installations, thereby supporting the DC brushless motors demand.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.2.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.2.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.2.4 Assumptions

1.2.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global DC Brushless Motor Market

2.2 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By Output Capacity, 2015, (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By End-use Application, 2015 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global DC Brushless Motor Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product Insights and Market Overview

3.1.1 Global DC Brushless Motor Market Revenue and Volume, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn) (Mn Units)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1 Evolution of DC Brushless

3.2.2 Key Trends

3.2.2.1 Sensor-less Control

3.2.2.2 Focus on Achieving Torque Ripple Reductions

3.2.2.3 Integrated BLDC Motor and Drive

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Revival and Positive Outlook of the Manufacturing Sector

3.3.1.2 Drive Towards Energy Efficiency to Fuel Market Demand

3.3.1.3 Replacement Demand

