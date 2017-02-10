Business Survey 2023 – Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Regional Outlook Forecast Report – Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Meat Processing Equipment Market– Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis 2016 – 2023,” the meat processing equipment market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 9,804.9 Mn by the end of 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 15,861.3 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Globalization has led to fast changes in the inclination related to food and eating habits of people all over the world. It has been notified that people are opting for higher protein intake into the diet, thus leading to enhanced consumption of meat. The key vendors of processed meat are highly emphasizing on quality of products. The processed meat products comprises of vital ingredients that saves cooking time. Some of the essential factors that has strengthened the growth of processed meat markets include rising population all over the world, enhancing in income especially in Asian countries such as China and India as some of the countries of Eastern Europe and Latin America as well as rising substantial demand for convenience food. This is anticipated to expand the growth of meat processing equipment industry in future.

Worldwide meat processing equipment industry is also observing significant growth due to enhanced demand for high quality processed meat products. The mechanization in the process of meat processing has not only impacted and decreased to labor force but has also led to robust changes in safety issues pertaining to meat processing industries. Apart from this, rising awareness related to processed meat product, change in demand for food as well as enhancement in the technologies are further expected to propel the demand for meat processing equipment over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

Meat processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type such as cutting, blending, filling, grinding, and others. In 2015, cutting segment contributed the highest revenue share of the total meat processing equipment market. The other equipment such as massaging and blending is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR till 2023. The global meat processing equipment market is further bifurcated by meat type which includes pork, beef and mutton. The pork segment marked the highest revenue share in meat processing equipment market in 2015. Rising demand for processed pork especially in North America region in order to make sausages and hamburger is expected to expand the growth of segment over the forecast period.

Key Trends:

Merger & Acquisition

Expansion and Investment

Rising trends of new product development

