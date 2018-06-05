Cancer Biomarkers Market Share, Size, Analysis & Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2017-2025: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025,” the cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 10,514.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 30,284.5 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

According to Provista Diagnostics, there are six types of biomarkers in cancer research such as risk assessment, screening/detection, diagnosis, prognosis, prediction and monitoring. In case of risk assessment biomarkers identify factors to access disease susceptibility, screening biomarkers indicate the early presence of disease, and predicting biomarkers predict efficacy or response to several treatments. In recent years, remarkable advances have taken place in understanding the molecular mechanism of cancer progression which has transformed the way people can observe the process of malignant transformation. Moreover, market experts also feel that this knowledge should be translate to provide better treatments for cancer patients. This development has successfully enticed the interest towards the development of targeted therapies for cancer and personalized medicine.

The overall market segmentation of cancer biomarkers market comprises by type, cancer type, profiling technologies type, and application type. In year 2016, proteomic biomarkers dominated the market by type due to exceptional market potential of protein biomarkers in diagnostics, prognostics, cancer detection and other clinical & therapeutic applications. In addition, increasing focus of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in research and development of protein biomarkers is expected to fuel the overall market growth.

In year 2016, breast cancer dominated the cancer biomarkers market by cancer type due to rising prevalence of disease, high awareness associated with early diagnosis, increasing public awareness with assistance of government and non-government organizations, and rising research and development activities in the field of breast cancer diagnosis. During the forecast period 2017 – 2025, lung cancer was observed as the fastest growing segment due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of lung cancer due to increase in air pollution and frequent smoking observed in young generation.

In case of profiling technologies omics technologies accounted for the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market and also the fastest growing segment due to key driving factors such as increased adoption of advanced high throughput technologies in biomarker discovery and development and rising application of omics-based tests for cancer diagnosis and drug development process. In addition, incessant developments in high-throughput omics technologies are also backing the growth of this market, by rising the space of prospective biomarkers in cancer research.

In year 2016, applications segment was dominated by diagnostics due to key driving factors such as increasing awareness amongst patients about the importance of early diagnosis of cancer and diagnostic biomarkers enable doctors to decide effective treatment alternatives.

North America dominated the cancer biomarkers market in year 2016 due to key driving factors such as increasing adoption of innovative technology, headquarters of key pharmaceutical companies are based in North America, established R&D infrastructure pertaining to the development of novel diagnostic products, and increased demand for specific & early diagnostics. Asia Pacific region was observed as the fastest growing segment due to increasing prevalence of cancer, beneficial environment for clinical trials, and increasing government support for drug development programs is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cancer biomarkers market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., DiagnoCure Inc. Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company among others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cancer in developed as well as developing countries

Increasing application of biomarkers in the drug discovery and development process

Supportive government policies and awareness activities carried out by non-government organization

