Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2017 – Survey, Trends, Price, Revenue and Forecast Until 2022

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market (Media: Classical Media, Lysogeny Broth, Protein-free Media, Specialty Media, Serum-free Media, Chemically-defined Media; Reagents: Albumin, Attachment Factors, Amino Acids, Growth Factors and Cytokines, Insulin-like Growth Factors, Interferons and Interleukins & others ):Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025, the cell culture media and reagents market was valued at USD 42,24.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 12,507.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Cell culture techniques are used in a wide range of applications ranging from analysis of cellular and tissue structures, research, stem cell research, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development to genetic engineering. A major factor influencing the growth of cell culture media and reagents market increasing significance of cell culture technologies in research and development of essential therapeutics and biomolecules.

In addition, rising scope of cell culture in stem cell research, contract research, artificial organ harvesting and biopharmaceuticals, along with shift towards specialty, serum-free and custom media solutions will further facilitate the growth of this market. On the other hand, restraining factors such as stringent regulatory environment, need for advanced infrastructure and technologies for manufacturing advanced products, barriers to use of transgenic plants and animals and ethical concerns over the use of animal derived produces may hold back the growth of this market.

Among the studied application areas, the biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics segment is observed to capture the largest market share in 2015 and also estimated to be the fastest growing segment through the forecast period. A key contributing to this assessment include perpetual research and development being conducted to explore novel therapeutics where cell culture techniques are incumbent. In addition growing risk of pandemics and the respective control urgency will further facilitate the growth of this market.

