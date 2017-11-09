Copper Oxychloride Market : Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2025

Copper Oxychloride Market – Growth, Opportunities, Share & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 the global copper oxychloride market was valued at US$ 269.8 Mn in 2017 is expected to reach over US$ 493.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Copper Oxychloride, which is also known as basic cupric chloride, having chemical formula CuCl23Cu(OH)2is found in natural minerals and also produced synthetically. Copper oxychloride is used in fungicides, colorants & pigments, commercial feed supplements, etc. Fungicides are the major application of copper oxychloride as these products have become indispensable for protecting crops and plants from damage and destruction caused by fungi. It is toxic for fungi and safe for crops and plants. Copper oxychloride is used as colorant& pigment, and wood preservative when it is used in concrete for flooring. It is also used in commercial feed supplements as copper is one of the most important trace minerals essential in many enzymes. To support development and good health of animals, copper is frequently added to their feed.

Competitive Insights:

Key players operating in the copper oxychloride market includes Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited, IQV, IsagroS.p.A., ManicaS.p.A., KillicksPharma, Albaugh LLC, Spiess-Urania, Syngenta, etc. IQV, Isagro S.p.A. and Albaugh, LLC are global top three players accounting over 50% market share.

Many companies are increasing their footprint in growing Asian market by mergers, acquisitions, long term licenses and joint ventures. In December 2014, Isagro S.p.A signed a long term license, development, distribution and supply agreement with Rotam Agrochemical Company Ltd. to evaluate the possible exploitation of certain combination products in China, Taiwan and Indonesia.

Key Trends:

• Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing regional market

• Increasing agricultural production to act as the most prominent market driver

• Growing awareness about new technologies and products

• Increasing demand from agriculture and horticulture

• Government restriction on use of pesticides

