Dairy Alternative Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Strategies and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Dairy Alternative Market is expected to grow a CAGR of 15.5% period of 2016-2022. The segmentation of global dairy alternative marketis based ontype, formulation, application,and geography. The report on global dairy alternative market forecast 2016-2022 (by type, formulation, application,and geography) provides a detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available global dairy alternative marketforecast2016-2022 (by type, formulation, application,and geography) report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/dairy-alternative-market

The growth and demand of the global dairy alternative market is very high in developed and developing countries.And, by 2022 the market is expected to reach an estimated value up to $26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%. The increasing consumers preference for vegan diet owing to thenutritional benefits of the plant-based dairy alternatives and increasing cases of lactose intolerance & milk allergies are the major driver that arefueling the growthof the market for dairy alternatives,globally. Moreover, increasing awareness level among the general population and increasing health concern issues are the two major opportunitiesthat are expected to help drive the global dairy alternative beverages market. Dairy alternative food and beverages are basically plant-based food and beverage productsthat contains low cholesterol levels. This less cholesterol milk is anticipated to increase the market fordairy alternative products. The global dairy alternative food and beverages market is categorized into various divisions such as rice milk, hazelnut milk, hemp milk, coconut milk, oat milk, almond milk, and soya milk. These types of milk are some of the major alternatives for milk, which is generally consumed by many individual across the world with conditions such as lactose intolerance and other milk allergies. These dairy alternative food and beverages products are extensively distributed through e-retailers, convenience stores, pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets. Dairy alternative food and beverages are available in various formulations such as sweetened, unsweetened, fortified, plain, and flavored.

For Same Category Reports Visit Here: http://www.briskinsights.com/category/food-industry

Scope of the Report

1. Global Dairy Alternative Market byType 2012-2022 ($ Million)

1.1. Soy Milk

1.2. Almond Milk

1.3. Rice Milk

1.4. Other Dairy Alternatives

2. Global Dairy Alternative Market by Formulation 2012-2022 ($ Million)

2.1. Plain Formulation

2.1.1. Plain Sweetened Formulation

2.1.2. Plain Unsweetened Formulation

2.2. Flavored Formulation

2.2.1. Flavored Sweetened Formulation

2.2.2. Flavored Unsweetened Formulation

3. Global Dairy Alternative Market by Application 2012-2022 ($ Million)

3.1. Food

3.1.1. Cheese

3.1.2. Desserts

3.1.3. Snacks

3.2. Beverages

4. Global Dairy AlternativeMarketRegional Outlook2012-2022 ($ Million)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

5.2. Blue Diamond Growers

5.3. Daiya Foods, Inc.

5.4. Earth’s Own Food Company

5.5. Eden Foods, Inc.

5.6. Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

5.7. Living Harvest Foods, Inc.

5.8. Nutriops S.L.

5.9. Organic Valley Family of Farms, Group

5.10. Pacific Natural Foods

5.11. Panos Brands LLC,

5.12. Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

5.13. Sunopta, Inc.

5.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

5.15. The Whitewave Foods Company

Download Sample Here : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/287

About Us :

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.

Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust market analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and markets.

Contact Us :

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

United Kingdom

Phone : +448081890034 (UK)

Email : sales@briskinsights.com

Website : http://www.briskinsights.com/