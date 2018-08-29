Digestive Enzymes Supplements Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% From 2017 To 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Digestive Enzymes Supplements Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the digestive enzymes supplements market was valued at US$ 845.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,579.5 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

Enzymes conduct the catalysis of specific reactions and work effectively in a particular range of conditions. Change in the pH condition in the gastrointestinal tract from acidic environment of stomach to alkaline environment of the intestines interfere with the enzymes’ effectiveness. To overcome enzyme ineffectiveness, digestive enzyme supplements are available in formulations to survive different pH conditions. Excellent research studies are carried out to identify the role of microbial gut flora that help in digestion. Most of the oriental population have gut flora that produce enzyme beta-glucosidase, which removes sugar units of soy isoflavones and helps digestion. Beta-glucosidase enzymes supplements are produced in the western hemisphere as the Caucasian population lacks beta-glucosidase enzyme production.

In 2016, animal sources dominated the product segment due to key market drivers such as technological advancement in the formulation of pancreatic enzymes such as pancreatin, trypsin and chymotrypsin active at high pH levels as they are enteric coated and so are functional in the gastrointestinal tract. Plant sources will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2017-2025, as it finds application in reducing acid indigestion, heartburn, reflux and other digestive disturbances and are effective at large pH range.

In 2016, medical and infant nutrition dominated the application segment due to factors such as increasing number of patients suffering with gastrointestinal disorders, rising demand for probiotics and prebiotics as they help in building immunity and aid digestion. Sports segment will be the fastest growing segment through the forecast period 2017-2025, due to the factors such as increased consumption by athletes, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally the increasing number of fitness centers and gymnasiums are growing the health consciousness which helps in the market growth of the sports nutrition.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of patients with gastrointestinal complications, growing public consciousness regarding healthy lifestyle and presence of key nutraceutical players focusing on developing digestive enzymes dietary supplements. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing regional segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as large number of aging population suffering with digestive complications, preference for oily and spicy food. In addition rising preference to sports nutrition products among athletes, fitness enthusiast etc. competitive market due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceuticals and medical imaging manufacturers.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal complications

Increasing demand for probiotics and prebiotics to treat indigestion and fortify immunity

Supportive regulatory environment for digestive enzymes supplements

Increasing number of fitness centers and gymnasiums promoting health consciousness and resulting into deep market penetration for the digestive enzymes supplements

