Drilling Fluids Market : Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast upto 2025

Drilling Fluids Market for Oil & Gas Industry – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025, the Global Drilling Fluids Market is expected to reach US$ 16.9 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Market Insights

Drilling Fluids refers to the liquid and gaseous fluid or mixtures of fluids and solids used in drilling operations. They are widely used to provide lubrication, cooling to the drill bit, remove cuttings from the well, control formation pressure, seal permeable formations, and maintain wellbore stability in drilling operation for extraction of hydrocarbons from the earth surface. Drilling fluids are also known as drilling mud. Drilling fluids are generally classified as water based, oil based and synthetic fluids.

Competitive Insights:

Global drilling fluids market for oil & gas industry is segmented on the basis of product type, reserve type and geography. By product type, water based fluids segment is projected to be the most dominant and fastest growing segment as water based fluids are cost effective and environmental friendly.

