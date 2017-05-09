E-paper Display (EPD) Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Strategies and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global E-paper Display (EPD) Market has been expected to grow at the CAGR of 23% during the forecasted period of 2016-2022.The E-paper display (EPD) market will grow to $2.7 Billion by 2022. The segmentation of global E-paper display (EPD) market is based upon technology, applications, products and geography. The report global E-paper display (EPD) market forecast 2016-2022 (technology, applications, productsand geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report is available on global E-paper display (EPD) market forecast 2016-2022 (technology, applications, products and geography) report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/e-paper-display-epd-market

E-news-papers are comfortable to read, and provides a wider viewing angle than most of the light-emitting displays. The contrast ratio in these electronic displays are far better than normal displays. Due to this, EDPs are being used in many applications including e-books, portable signs, and digital displays. Manufacturers are aiming to expand the application area for this technology by finding new ways of advanced engineering and low cost of e-paper display. E-newspapers are highly flexible and exhibit a wide viewing angle, which has also given positive impact on market growth. Increasing internet usage coupled with growing demand for tablets and smartphones has been expected to drive demand during the forecasted period. There is an increase in the adoption of e-paper display by the creators of consumer electronics owing to the performance benefits it gives. Various new e-papers technologies are lined and will certainly help in increasing the adoption rate of the e-paper display.

However, low switching speed and its electrochemical complexity may act as a challenge to the e-paper display market. High manufacturing cost may also hamper market growth. However, the hidden potential to explore in untapped market and rise in investment has been expected to provide avenues for market growth.

For Same Category Reports Visit Here: http://www.briskinsights.com/category/technology-and-media-industry

Scope of the report

1. Global E-Paper Display (EPD) MarketBy Technology 2012- 2022 ($ million)

1.1. Electrophoretic

1.2. Electrochromic

1.3. Electrowetting

1.4. Cholesteric LCD (CH-LCD)

1.5. Others

2. Global E-Paper Display (EPD) MarketBy Application 2012-2022($ million)

2.1. Consumer electronics

2.2. Retail

2.3. Medical

2.4. Transportation

3. Global E-Paper Display (EPD) MarketBy Products2012-2022($ million)

3.1. E-readers

3.2. Sub-displays for mobile phones and media players

3.3. White Goods

3.4. Wrist Watches

3.5. Poster/Signage

3.6. Smart Cards

3.7. Others

4. GlobalE-Paper Display (EPD) MarketRegional Outlook 2012-2022($million)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Rest of the world

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Acreo Ab

5.2. Aveso Displays

5.3. Bridgestone Corp

5.4. Delta Electronics, Inc.

5.5. E Ink Holdings, Inc.

5.6. Gamma Dynamics

5.7. Hanvon Technology Co., Ltd.

5.8. LG Display

5.9. NEC LCD Technologies Ltd.

5.10. Plastic Logic Pvt. Ltd.

5.11. Qualcomm Mems Technologies, Inc.

5.12. Samsung Electronics

5.13. Sipix Imaging, Inc.

5.14. Sony

5.15. ZBD Solutions

Download Sample Here : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/289

About Us :

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.

Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust market analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and markets.

Contact Us :

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

United Kingdom

Phone : +448081890034 (UK)

Email : sales@briskinsights.com

Website : http://www.briskinsights.com/