Reshaping Construction Industry And Credit Availability To Purchase Advanced Solutions To Drive The Growth Of Earthmoving Equipment Market

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Earthmoving equipment Market– Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” the global earthmoving equipment market expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period with resurgence in the global construction industry. The global market for earth moving equipment was valued at US$ 81.5 Bn in 2017 and expected to cross US$ 145 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Effect of financial crisis is reduced considerably and global economy is building momentum with improving credit conditions which is encouraging countries across the world to invest significant amount in infrastructure development projects to support their economic development. In addition, increasing urbanization and rising population in major cities will increase residential constructions globally.

Leading earthmoving equipment manufacturers are focusing on development of advance solutions to improve efficiency and productivity of earthmoving equipment. End-users of earthmoving equipment are replacing their outdated machineries and equipment with advanced multifunctional solutions as they offer better productivity and efficiency. All these factors represents a positive outlook for earthmoving equipment market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/earthmoving-equipment-market

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global earthmoving equipment market. The region is expected to maintain its dominating position and also expected to be the fastest growing market for earthmoving equipment over the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing investment by India and Southeast Asia in road, urban infrastructure, railways and ports, and irrigation projects to support their economic growth.

In addition, output of construction industry in China increased by 5% in 2016 compared to 2015, as government invested significant amount in infrastructure development and relaxed construction regulation and credit policies. The construction industry in the U.S. is recovering rapidly from the sharp economic slowdown during financial crises.

Wheeled/crawler loader is the largest equipment category in the overall earthmoving equipment market by type. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position with its increasing deployment in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In addition, end-users in developed markets are replacing their traditional loaders with advanced loaders integrated with real-time monitoring solutions for better efficiency and output.

Download sample research report @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59110

Backhoe loader is predicted to be the fastest growing segment in the overall earthmoving equipment market by type. As backhoe loader is a highly versatile machine and capable of performing multiple jobs including loading, digging, excavating, demolitions, breaking asphalt, transporting materials, laying roads and levelling, they are replacing excavators and bulldozers in construction, mining and agricultural applications.

The global earthmoving equipment market is highly competitive and dominated by established players including Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, Volvo Group, Liebherr Group, SANY Group, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Terex Corp, Doosan Infracore, Deere & Company, XCMG Group and others. Manufacturers from North America and Europe are feeling the heat from Chinese manufacturer as they are rapidly expanding in international markets. In a very short span of time, major Chinese manufacturers, SANY Group, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., positioned themselves in the top 10 global construction equipment manufacturers’ list.

Key questions answered in this report

What is the historical and potential market size (unit sold and market value in US$ Bn) of earthmoving equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global earthmoving equipment industry?

What are the key potential areas in the earthmoving equipment market?

Who are the leading players in global market and their market winning strategies?

What are the mandatory regulations and specification required to manufacture earthmoving equipment?

Who are major customers for earthmoving equipment manufacturers and suppliers?

Which is the attractive equipment category for earthmoving equipment manufacturers?

What are the major trends in each application segment?

Which are key investment countries for earthmoving equipment manufacturers?

Request for customization research report @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/request-for-customization/59110

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Address : 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103, United States

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com/