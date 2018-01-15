Firefighting Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2017 To 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Firefighting Robots Market (By Locomotion: Tracked Firefighting Robot, Wheeled Firefighting Robot and Humanoid Firefighting Robot; By Water Carriage: Onboard and Hose Carrying) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2017-2025”, firefighting robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Fire accidents are considered as one of the most devastating events which can result in loss of lives, severe injuries and expensive property damages. In order to control fire accidents, brave firefighters put their lives on stake in the line of duty. In the year 2015, approximately 89 firefighter deaths and 69,008 injuries were registered worldwide while tackling the fire incidents. Various governments and civil defense organizations across the world have been focusing to search new avenues to reduce the number of fatal injuries and deaths during fire accidents. Use of firefighting robots is one such resort which has been adopted by fire departments in several countries across the world. These firefighting robots are controlled remotely and work as the first line of action in case of any fire outbreaks keeping the fire response team out of the line of danger.

Countries including the U.S., Australia, China and the UAE were the first few countries which adopted robotic firefighters in their firefighting troops. Various governments across the world have been investing heavily in robotic companies for developing advanced firefighting robots. This has resulted in the rise of innovative robots for firefighting applications. In addition, use of advanced electromechanical sensors, RF controllers and GPS tracking systems has boosted the capabilities of modern firefighting robots. Continuous development in the field of robotics and rising reliability on robots for critical applications are expected to drive the demand for firefighting robots in the following years.

Competitive Insights:

The firefighting robots market is still in its nascent stage of development and comprises several robotics developing companies offering a variety of firefighting robots. Manufacturers have been engaged in developing better firefighting robots in order to achieve higher accuracy and reliability for firefighting applications. Robotics companies have been integrating advanced sensors technology and GPS systems, making the firefighting robots significantly efficient and dependable for working in critical situations. Major players in the firefighting robots market include Agni Industries Fire Service, Ltd., BSS Holland B.V., Changzhou Changtan Robot Co., Ltd., DigiRobotics LLC, DOK-ING d.o.o., DRB Fatech Co., Ltd., Howe and Howe Technologies, IZ Holding, InRob Tech Ltd., Lockheed Martin, LUF GmbH, Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., Parosha Holdings, QinetiQ Group PLC and Ryland Research Ltd.

Key Trends:

Government encouragement for incorporating firefighting robots for the preventing precious loss of lives during fire accidents

Development of dependable firefighting robots to tackle fire accidents in critical sites and different terrains

Increasing use of advanced technologies such as electromechanical sensors, GPS technology and RF controller to improve the capabilities of existing firefighting robots

