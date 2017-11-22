Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2017 – 2022

In this report, the global Flooring & Decks Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Flooring & Decks Adhesives in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

3M

Ashland Inc

Sika A.G

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

Bostik SA

Pidilite Industries

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Franklin International

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Solventless

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Flooring & Decks Adhesives for each application, including

Flooring & Decks

Other

1 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flooring & Decks Adhesives

1.2 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Solvent-Based

1.2.4 Water-Based

1.2.5 Solventless

1.3 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Flooring & Decks

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

2 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Flooring & Decks Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Flooring & Decks Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flooring & Decks Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

