Forecast Report – Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth & Worldwide, 2022: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the angina pectoris treatment market was valued at USD 7,962.8 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 12,589.6 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

According to American College of Cardiology, Chronic angina affects over seven million North Americans and despite optimal pharmacological and interventional therapies, 32% of these patients remain symptomatic from coronary artery disease (CAD). The market experts suggest that, various approaches have included new pharmacologic antianginal agents, interventional approaches, and therapeutic angiogenesis for treatment of angina pectoris. The beta adrenergic blockers are the first line drugs and the largest drug class segment in angina pectoris treatment market. The major factors assisting growth of beta adrenergic blockers are the efficiency, fast onset of action, accessibility to patients and high patient compliance. A few drugs in phase III of clinical trials are observed as the most potential molecules in the angina pectoris treatment. These potential molecules are such as Dantonic/T89 (Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Bococizumab (Pfizer, Inc.), and Alirocumab (Sanofi SA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals). North America angina pectoris treatment market is the largest market globally due to factors such as Rising prevalence of angina pectoris, obesity in young population, sedentary lifestyle, and rising awareness related to early diagnosis of angina pectoris.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are Dantonic/T89 (Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), RANCAD (TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited), Cilostazol (Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.), Bococizumab (Pfizer, Inc.), Ticagrelor (J.M. ten Berg/ Astra Zeneca plc), Auto-CD34+ cells (Baxalta US Inc.) and Alirocumab (Sanofi SA, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals). Dantonic /T89 is observed as the most potential drug molecule in angina pectoris treatment in the near future. According to Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the study completion of phase III trial for Dantonic would be by December 2016. According to U.S. National Institutes of Health, Dantonic (T89) is a botanical drug that comprises extracts of Danshen (Radix Salviae Miltiorrhizae) and Sanqi (Radix Notoginseng) with borneol in a capsule form. The drug is currently approved in 26 countries outside the USA for the treatment and prevention of chronic stable angina pectoris and other cardiovascular disease related conditions. This pivotal confirmative Phase III clinical trial is to confirm the efficacy and safety of the drug at 150mg and 225mg doses in the prevention and treatment of angina pectoris in patients with Chronic Stable Angina. Thus, according to its exceptional results projected in phase II suggest that Dantonic would be the most potential pipeline drug for angina pectoris treatement.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of angina pectoris due to sedentary lifestyle and obesity in young generation

High demand for target specific and tailored drugs for angina pectoris treatment

In developing countries from Asia Pacific and Latin America the awareness related to cardiovascular diseases in increasing

