Gamma Knife Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, and Competitive Analysis, Industry Forecasts 2025 BY Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Gamma Knife Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global gamma knife devices market was valued at US$ 184.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 386.6 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.6 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Gamma knife devices utilize a technical procedure called as the stereotactic radiosurgery, where in multiple radiation beams are focused on the tumor cells. Intense doses are delivered according to the tumor size being operated. Perfexion treatment protocol comprises of using computer program to determine the spatial relationship between the normal structures, target and head frame to calculate parameters for gamma knife treatment. Currently the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon is preferred for radiation therapy as it can be done in multiple session or a single sessions. External frame is not required and combination of real time infrared motion detector and stereotactic cone beam CT imaging is used to achieve enhanced precision and accuracy.

Malignant tumors enjoy control over the indication segment of gamma knife devices due to gaining popularity of fractionated external radiation therapy for the treatment of malignant brain tumors. Ocular diseases are utilizing teletherapy which is a kind of gamma knife radiotherapy for treatment of ocular diseases such as uveal melanoma and choroidal melanoma.

Rising prevalence of patients suffering with malignant tumors and increasing demand for non-invasive radiation therapy for cancer treatment favor North American market growth for gamma knife devices. Increasing number of patient suffering with brain tumors and technically sound domestic players manufacturing gamma knife devices are responsible for the dominance of Asia Pacific region.

The gamma knife devices market consists of market leaders such as American Shared Hospital Services, Nordion, Inc., Cyber Medical Corporation Limited, ET Medical Group, Elekta AB, Hokai, Huiheng Medical, Inc., Masep Infini Global, Inc., and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Technical evolution in the gamma knife devices such as flexible radiation dosing, effective tumor cell targeting and accuracy

Rising demand for non-invasive radiation therapy as an adjuvant for cancer treatment

Supportive regulatory environment for gamma knife devices in developing countries

