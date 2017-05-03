Geosynthetics Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast to 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Geosynthetics Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.98% valued at approx $1.70 billion in 2014 and expected to reach $15.40 billion by 2022. The segmentation of global geosyntheticsMarket is based on product. The report on global geosynthetics marketforecast, 2015-2022 (by product type) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Geosynthetics are polymeric material used in engineering applications such as civil construction and environmental protection projects (such as landfill).Geosynthetics are used in these projects because of its physical properties like strength, stiffness, durability and many other. There are various types of Geosynthetics available in market each one performs different applications such as separation, drainage, filtration, barrier reinforcement and protection. The major factors driving the market are environment protection regulations and infrastructure growth across globe driven by government policies. In Asia pacific huge demand for geosynthetics is driven by government regulations mandating the use of geosynthecis in all infrastructure development projects. The construction industry represents the largest end use market for geosynthetics with growth led by legislation of new environmental regulations such as sedimentary run off restriction at construction site and various other measurers including soil protection and erosion control in several Asian countries. Geotextiles constitutes the largest segment geosynthetics market. Geotextiles are made up of woven (fibers on cloth like material) and non woven (randomly oriented fiber) .Geogrids are used for standardization and reinforcement of waste masses.

