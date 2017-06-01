Geosynthetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2017: Acute Market Reports

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Geosynthetics for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Geosynthetics sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

NAUE GmbH & Co KG

GSE Environmental

Low & Bonar PLC

TenCate Geosynthetics

GEO Synthetics LLC

Huifeng Geosynthetics

Tenax Corporation

Polymer Group

Agru America

Officine Maccaferri

TENAX

Propex Global

Asahi-Kasei

AVINTIV

Tensar International

Fiberweb Plc

JUTA As

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

HDPE

Polypropylene

Polyester

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (MT), market share and growth rate of Geosynthetics for each application, includin

Construction

Geotechnical Engineering

Other

1 Geosynthetics Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Geosynthetics

1.2 Classification of Geosynthetics by Product Category

1.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Types (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 HDPE

1.2.4 Polypropylene

1.2.5 Polyester

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Geotechnical Engineering

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market by Region

1.4.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.8 Australia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Asia-Pacific Market Size (Value and Volume) of Geosynthetics (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Sales Volume and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics (Volume) by Application

2.4 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics (Volume and Value) by Region

2.4.1 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4.2 Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

