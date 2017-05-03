Glass-Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Size, Shares, Strategies And Forecasts to 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market is expected to grow with an eye popping CAGR during 2015-2022. The segmentation of global glass fiber reinforced plastics market is based on application, raw material, manufacturing process and geography. The report on global glass fiber reinforced plastics market forecast, 2015-2022 (by application, raw material, manufacturing process and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The increasing demand for composites from automotive and marine industrial application is driving the growth in the global glass fiber reinforced plastics market. The growing building and construction industry is injecting huge volume growth in the global glass fiber reinforced plastics market. The aerospace & defense and transportation segment holds the largest market share in the global fiber reinforce plastics composites market which accounted for 50% in 2014. The aerospace and defense and wind energy is projected to register robust growth in the forecast period. Various features associated with glass fiber reinforce plastics such as strength, light weight and corrosion resistant are increasing the scope of glass fiber reinforce plastics in various end user application such as consumer goods, construction & infrastructure, marine, transportation, electronics & electrical, wind energy and aerospace & defense. The increasing application of glass fiber reinforced plastics is increasing the growth of the global market. However, in spite of driving factors there are some factors which are restricting the growth of global glass fiber reinforced plastics market like the rising demand for carbon fiber and increased government grants to Chinese manufacturers. The flowing growth in wind energy market is the key opportunity available in the global market.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

1. GLOBAL GLASS FIBER REINFORCED PLASTICS MARKET BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

1.1.1. COMPRESSION PROCESS

1.1.2. CONTINUOUS PROCESS

1.1.3. INJECTION PROCESS

1.1.4. MANUAL PROCESS

2. GLOBAL GLASS FIBER REINFORCED PLASTICS MARKET BY RAW MATERIAL 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

2.1. FILLERS

2.2. GLASS FIBER

2.3. RESINS

2.3.1. THERMOSET RESINS

2.3.2. THERMOPLASTIC RESINS

3. GLOBAL GLASS FIBER REINFORCED PLASTICS MARKET BY APPLICATION 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

3.1. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

3.2. CONSTRUCTION & INFRASTRUCTURE

3.3. CONSUMER GOODS

3.4. ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS

3.5. MARINE

3.6. PIPE, TANK & OTHER CORROSION RESISTANT EQUIPMENT

3.7. TRANSPORTATION

3.8. WIND ENERGY

3.9. OTHER APPLICATIONS

4. GLOBAL GLASS FIBER REINFORCED PLASTICS MARKET REGIONAL OUTLOOK 2012-2022 ($ MILLION)

4.1. NORTH AMERICA

4.2. EUROPE

4.3. ASIA PACIFIC

4.4. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

4.5. LATIN AMERICA

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. ADVANCED GLASSFIBER YARNS (AGY) LLC

5.2. ASAHI GLASS COMPANY LIMITED

5.3. BGF INDUSTRIES

5.4. BINANI 3B-THE FIBREGLASS COMPANY

5.5. CHOMARAT GROUP

5.6. CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP

5.7. JOHNS MANVILLE

5.8. JUSHI GROUP

5.9. NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO. LTD. (NSG)

5.10. NITTO BOSEKI CO. LTD.

5.11. OWENS CORNING

5.12. PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

5.13. SAERTEX GROUP

5.14. SAINT-GOBAIN VETROTEX

5.15. TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC.

