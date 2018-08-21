Glioblastoma Multiforme Market – Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the glioblastoma multiforme market was valued at USD 352.2 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 898.9 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) belongs to a group of brain tumors known as gliomas that grows from a type of brain cell called a glial cell. It is the most common primary brain tumor in adults and also the most aggressive form of brain tumor. According to U.S. National Cancer Institute, GBM is considered as the most aggressive form of brain cancer which represents 15.4% of all primary brain tumors and about 60% – 75% of all astrocytoma and shows rapid growth rate of benign cells in the organ.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is 2 to 3 per 100,000 people in the United States and Europe. Overall GBM accounts for 12 to 15% of all intracranial tumors and 50 to 60% of astrocytic tumors. In year 2015, temozolomide accounted for the largest market share of the global glioblastoma multiforme market. The key advantages possessed by temozolomide are delayed progression without impacting the quality of life and less adverse effects compared to other molecules.

Medical practitioners suggest that, combination radiotherapy and temozolomide chemotherapy is currently the standard of care for most patients suffering from GBM. On the other hand, the geographical analysis of glioblastoma multiforme market projected North America and Europe as the dominant regions followed by Asia-Pacific.

The key factors driving the glioblastoma multiforme market include developed research and development facilities, upcoming drug launches, rising incidences of the central nervous system cancers in the geriatric population. Thus, upcoming drugs and ongoing research developments are expected to drive the overall market og glioblastoma multiforme market across the globe.

Pipeline Analysis

The phase III drugs included in the pipeline analysis are TRC-105, VB-111, TOCA 511, DCVax-Brain, Rindopepimut (CDX-110), and others. According to market experts, these upcoming drugs assure to provide enhanced efficacy, shorter onset of action and fewer side effects as compared to the currently available glioblastoma multiforme treatment.

Large number of investigational molecules belongs to immunotherapy category which is expected to change the overall perspective of the market. Thus, future commercialization of these molecules during the forecast period 2016 – 2022 is anticipated to have a reflective impact on the growth of the overall glioblastoma multiforme market.

Key Market Movements

North America presently dominates the overall market and is also projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Immunotherapy has shown significant efficacy in other oncology indications, and as they affect the tumor microenvironment rather than directly targeting the tumor, it is also expected to perform against glioblastoma multiforme

For novel molecules treating glioblastoma multiforme could be tricky due to the tumor cells resistance to conventional therapies, as well as the blood brain barrier, which often prevents therapies from reaching the targeted cells.

