Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $16.5 billion by 2022. The global Advanced Energy Storage Systems market is segmented on the basis of end-user, technology, industry applications and geography. The report on global advanced energy storage systems market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global advanced energy storage systems market has wide range of technologies on different levels. The advanced energy storage system maintain the power quality and energy management. It also helps in distribution reliability and grid efficiency improvement. The demand of electricity is growing rapidly which has to be match with generation capacity therefore energy storage is an important criteria in the energy system. The government policies are shifting demand for energy storage systems in global market. The major function of energy storage system includes peak load management, power quality by controlling frequency fluctuations, lower power congestion on grids, and uniform power supply in distributed generation. However high cost involvement restrains the advance energy storage market growth. Advanced technology used for renewable energy integration helps in boosting the advanced energy storage market globally. Developed regions like North America and Europe hare the largest market for advanced energy storage systems. APAC is expected to witness high growth as the demend for advanced energy .

Browse Full Report with Toc : http://www.briskinsights.com/report/global-advanced-energy-storage-systems-market-forecast-2015-2022

The major players profiled in the report include LG Chem. Ltd, Exide Technologies, ABB Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys, Samsung SDI, Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Saft, Toshiba Corporation, NGK Insulators Ltd., BYD Company Ltd And so on. Innovation and R&D are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the report

1. Global advanced energy storage systems market by application 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Batteries

1.2. Flywheels

1.3. Thermals

1.4. Molten Salt

1.5. Compressed air

1.6. Transportation

1.7. Grid Storage

Browse here for all category Reports : http://www.briskinsights.com/category/energy-and-environment-industry

2. Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems By end-user market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. utility

2.2. residential and non-residential

2.3. Electric vehicles

3. Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems By technology market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. flow battery storage technology

3.2. NAS battery storage technology

3.3. Pumped hydro storage technology

3.4. Super capacitor technology

3.5. Caes storage technology

3.6. Lithium ION battery technology

Here you can find Free Sample on this Research : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/57

4. Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems industry regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

For Other Research Reports :