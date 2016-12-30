Global Aerogels Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 20.23% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Aerogels Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 20.23% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $2.01 billion by 2022. The global aerogels market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, processing and geography. The report on global aerogels market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global aerogels market is growing at a good pace and the factors responsible for driving the market are its increasing application in wide number of segments such as oil and gases, construction, Automotive, Marine & Aerospace etc. Other factors driving the market are superior quality of thermal resistance provided by the products because of which it finds its application in wide areas. Also its ecofriendly characteristic makes it worth using by various economies.

Some of the factors acting as the hurdle for the market are high production cost and poor mechanical strength of the products manufactured from aerogels. The volatility in the end user industries has been limiting the growth of the market.

Some of the major players of the market include Aerogel Technologies LLC, BASF SE, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd etc.

Scope of the report

1. Global Aerogels market by type 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Silica

1.2. Polymers

1.3. carbon

1.4. Others

2. Global Aerogels market by form 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Blanket

2.2. Particle

2.3. Panel

2.4. Monolith

3. Global Aerogels market by application 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Oil and gases

3.2. Construction

3.3. Automotive

3.4. Performance Coating

3.5. Day-Lighting & LVHS

3.6. Others

4. Global Aerogels market by processing 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4.1. Virgin Aerogel

4.2. Fabricated Aerogel

5. Global Aerogels market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Middle East & Africa

5.5. Central & South America

