Global Aerosol Propellants Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.3% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Aerosol Propellants Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.3% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $6.45 billion by 2022. The global Aerosol propellants market is segmented on the basis of product, industry applications and geography. The report on global aerosol propellants market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Increasing demand of aerosol in cosmetic and personal care products like deodorants, hair-sprays and shaving creams is the key factor for driving the aerosol propellants market over the forecasted period. These products has high demand among young population especially in developing regions. Such as APAC and ROW. However increasing use of anti-aging cosmetic product also increases the demand of aerosol propelled among the growing old age generation globally. Introducing gender specific products and new technological innovation is the key driver for the aerosol propellants market globally over the forecasted period. Raising use of aerosol propellants in styling mousses hair sprays, deodorants, and antiperspirants is expected to witness high growth over the forecasted period. Aerosol propellants market is expected to witness high growth in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil as the demand for aerosol paint in construction is increasing over the forecasted period. However increasing automobile production in developing economies such as China, Mexico, Germany and Brazil also fuel the growth of aerosol propellant globally over the forecasted period.

The major players profiled in the report include Aveflor, Honeywell, DuPont, Aeropres Corporation, Lapolla Industries Inc, BOC Industrial Gases, AkzoNobel, Bayer Material Science AG, Emirates Gas, K-G Packaging, National Gas Company SAOG, Shanghai Cal Custom Manufacturing & Aerosol Propellants Co., Ltd. And so on. Innovation and R&D are the key winning strategy of the market.

Scope of the Report

1. Global aerosol propellants market by product 2015-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. CFC’S aerosol propellants

1.2. Hydrocarbons aerosol propellants

1.3. Dimethyl ether (DME) and methyl ethyl ether aerosol propellants

1.4. Nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide aerosol propellants

1.5. Others

2. Global aerosol propellants market by application 2015-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Personal care

2.2. Household

2.3. Automotive & industrial

2.4. Foods

2.5. Medical

2.6. Others

3. Global aerosol propellants industry regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

