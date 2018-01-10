Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 6,303.9 Mn By 2025: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Arthroscopy Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global arthroscopy devices market was valued at US$ 3,598.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 6,303.9 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.19 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Arthroscopy Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/arthroscopy-devices-market

Market Insights

Arthroscopy radiofrequency system is useful in conduction joint surgeries as it provides effective ablation of soft tissues, cutting, contouring and achieving hemostasis of the blood vessels. Fluid management is a critical step during arthroscopic surgical procedure to control distension and provide sufficient pressure and flow to control bleeding, wash debris and enhanced visualization of the joints. Vacuums present in the system enables the surgeons to apply shavers to remove loose tissues and fluid from the joint.

Arthroscopy visualization devices and arthroscopes are widely used for the critical examination of the joints and aids the surgeons in conducting surgery with the help of endoscopes and camera present in the visualization system. Arthroscopic implants are gaining momentum due to the value addition to its surgical equipment which provides excellent results in tunnel preparation, meniscal and cruciate reconstruction and graft harvesting.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising prevalence of bone diseases contributes to the ascendancy in the arthroscopy devices market. Asia Pacific will gradually retain the market on account of large baby boomer population suffering with osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Supportive regulatory environment created by the regional healthcare regulatory agencies will have a positive influence on the arthroscopy market in the Asia Pacific region.

The prominent players featured in the arthroscopy devices market are Olympus Corp., Arthrex, Inc., Arthrocare Corp., BIOTEK, Covidien Plc, Depuy Synthes, ConMed Corporation, Cannuflow, CorTek Endoscopy Inc., Stryker Corporation and Smith and Nephew Plc.

Browse the full report with Table of Content at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/arthroscopy-devices-market

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of traumatic accidents and bone disorders

Strategic partnership and collaboration among key players has resulted into expansion of product portfolio

Supportive regulatory environment for the arthroscopy devices

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Share, by Product, 2016 (Value %)

2.1.2. Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3. Arthroscopy Devices Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2016

3.7. Top 3 Countries: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

3.8. Competitive Landscape: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market, by Key Players, 2016.

Company Profiles

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com