Global Biochips Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17.23% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Biochips Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 17.23% during 2015-2022. The global Biochip market: Microarrays and lab on a chip are segmented on the basis of types and arrays. The report on global biochips market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

With rising diagnostic and life style oriented diseases such as cancer and CVD biochips market is expected to be significant market in the coming future. Biochips such as lab on a chip and microarrays are extensively adopted by major research centers, clinics and hospitals for treatment and diagnostics.

Browse Full Report with Toc : http://www.briskinsights.com/report/global-biochips-market-forecast-2015-2022

Research and development is considered to bring more insight to human genome project. There is an inclination towards personalized medicine as a result biochips market has great scope in future. Biochips market is supported by the significant inflows of private and government funds. Biochips companies invest these funds in further R&D process and develop various advance and innovative technologies.

Some of the restraints faced by the market are lack of healthcare coverage and also the lack of technically skilled staff hinders the Growth of the market.

Some of the major players of the market include Agilent technologies, Affymetrix Inc, Gene system Inc, Elim Biopharmaceuticals etc.

Browse here for all category Reports : http://www.briskinsights.com/category/hardware-and-electronic-equipment-industry

Scope of the report

1. Global Biochip DNA microarray market by application 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Gene expression

1.2. SNP genotype

1.3. Cancer diagnosis & treatment

1.4. Genomics

1.5. Agricultural biotechnology

1.6. Drug discovery

1.7. Others

2. Global Biochip lab on chip/microfluidics industry by application 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. high throughput screening

2.2. Genomics

2.3. Proteomics

2.4. Drug discovery

2.5. IVD & POC

2.6. Diagnostics

2.7. Others

3. Global Biochip market by Protein micro array market 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Global biochip protein micro array market by types 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1.1. Expressional protein microarray

3.1.2. Functional protein microarray

3.1.3. Reverse Phase protein microarray

3.2. Global biochip protein micro array market by applications, 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.2.1. Expression profiling

3.2.2. Proteomics

3.2.3. High throughput screening

3.2.4. Diagnostics

3.2.5. Drug discovery

3.2.6. Others

Here you can find Free Sample on this Research : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/60

4. Global Biochips market regional outlook 2012-2022($ billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

4.6. Central & South America

For Other Research Reports :