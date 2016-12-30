Global Catheters Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.7% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Catheters Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.7% during 2015-2022 and it is estimated to be $45.7 billion by 2022. The global Catheters market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. The report on global catheters market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Browse Full Report with Toc : http://www.briskinsights.com/report/catheters-market

The global catheters market is growing at a phenomenal rate because of many reasons such as increasing number geriatric population globally. Also the rising number of life style oriented diseases such as diabetes, Obesity etc. is leading to the growth of the market

Some of the factors hindering the growth of the market are the stringent rules and regulations imposed by the government on the manufacturers, it takes long time for the approval of the devices and this acts as a hurdle for the growth of the industry.

Some of the major market players of the industry are Boston scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson. Major players include strategies such as innovations leading to product development with superior quality and aim to acquire worldwide expansion through spreading of distribution networks. Effective R&D processes prior to product launches to control high expenses and collaborations with major companies, comes in the key strategies implemented by market leaders.

Browse here for all category Reports : http://www.briskinsights.com/category/healthcare-market

Scope of the report

1. Global catheters market by product 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Cardiovascular catheters

1.1.1. Electrophysiology catheters

1.1.2. Ptca (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) balloon catheters

1.1.3. Intravascular ultrasound (ivus) catheters

1.1.4. Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (pta balloon) catheters

1.1.5. Angiography catheters

1.1.6. Pulmonary artery catheters

1.2. Neurovascular catheter

1.3. Urological catheters

1.3.1. Foley catheters

1.3.2. Intermittent catheters

1.3.3. External catheters

1.4. Intravenous catheters market

1.4.1. Central venous catheters market

1.4.2. Peripheral venous catheter

1.5. Specialty catheters market

1.5.1. Wound/ surgical drain catheters

1.5.2. Oximetry catheters

1.5.3. Thermodilution catheters

1.5.4. IUI catheters market

2. Global Aerogels market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Middle East & Africa

2.5. Central & South America

2.6. Central & South America

Here you can find Free Sample on this Research : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/44

Company Profiles

1.1. Arrow International Inc.

1.2. Abbott Laboratories

1.3. Boston Scientific

1.4. Becton Dickinson Inc.

1.5. Bard Medicals

1.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

1.7. Johnson and Johnson

1.8. Medtronic Inc.

1.9. Edwards Lifesciences

1.10. Rochester Medical Co.

1.11. Hollister Inc.

1.12. Vascular Solutions

1.13. Medrad (Bayer AG)

1.14. Coloplast

1.15. Smiths Medical

1.16. Argon Medical Devices INC

1.17. Siemens Medical Devices

1.18. Stryker

1.19. Goodman Co LTD

For Other Research Reports :