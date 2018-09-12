Global Dentures Market Is Driven By Key Factors Such As Rising Prevalence Of Periodontal Disease, Dental Cavities, Gingivitis And Periodontitis

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. " Dentures Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025," the global dentures market is set to grow at a CAGR of above 6.31 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

As reported in the research findings of the World Health Organization, 60% – 90% of school children and 100% of adults are suffering with dental cavities. Companies involved in the manufacturing of dentures are focusing to address common problems associated with dentures use such as gum and mouth irritation, problems encountered during mastication and speaking and mouth infections. CAD/CAM software are also employed to design the mould for the making dentures with high precision and accuracy.

In the current scenario, partial dentures dominate the market due to circumstances such as, large target patient pool, public understanding the importance regarding oral care, escalation in the cases of dental cavities. Complete dentures will perform excellently as a result of rising prevalence of gingivitis and periodontal disease, coupled with the growing prevalence of senescence. Complete dentures find huge clinical application in edentulous patients with providing improvement in mastication, better pronunciation of words containing sibilants, and improving overall quality of life.

At present, acrylic dentures segment dominates the market owing to factors such as increasing number of geriatric population suffering with teeth loss due to gingivitis and periodontitis. Inherent properties of acrylic material in making dentures such as ease in fabrication, adjustment and trimming, excellent chemical bonding with denture base and better compatibility as against other materials make acrylic the material of choice. Combination of metal and acrylic materials segment will have a fast growth majorly due to factors such as huge advantage in meeting requirements of patients with few remaining teeth such as enhanced dental clasps, support and better fit in the denture bearing area. The combination also provides bulkiness and leaves the palate uncovered where the taste of food can be experienced by the patient.

Currently, North America has the largest market for dentures globally and the dominance is corresponding to aspects such as escalating prevalence of dental complications in the population, existence of developed dental clinics and presence of major players engaged in the manufacture and sale of dentures. The growth of Asia Pacific is noteworthy on account of the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and increasing number of traumatic accidents resulting in teeth loss.

The global dentures market relatively matured and is scattered with a multitude of local and multinational players. Vita Zahnfabrik Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Caiyu Dental, DENTCA, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, Klema Dental Products GmbH, Modern Dental Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Aspen Dental Management, Inc., are some of the prominent players in the global dentures market.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of dental complications such as periodontal diseases, dental cavities and gingivitis

Excessive rise in life expectancy, thus leading to the obvious high prevalence of tooth decay and fall in geriatric population

Diversity in the denture types to fulfill a range of dental complications such as micrognathia, hyerdontia and amelogenesis imperfecta, etc.

Supportive regulatory environment for dentures

Increasing disposable incomes and increasing inclination for facial aesthetics will influence the cosmetic dentures market

Growing number of younger population preferring dentures for enhancing asthetic appeal

