Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.5% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recent published report, Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 12.5% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $6 billion by 2022. The global digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product, applications and geography. The report on global digital pathology market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Global digital pathology market is driving by key factors such as rising demand of pathology automation, high demand of improved healthcare and technological advancement.

Digital pathology global market is drives via the technological advancement and high demand in healthcare industry. Wide range of digital pathology techniques have ended in excessive demand for digital pathology options in the international market. Growing demand for pathology automation, increase in the disposable revenue of consumers, and growing health awareness are some of the other factors that drives the worldwide market of the digital pathology. However, excessive initial funding to use and preserve digital pathology programs act as a barrier for this market.

Key players of digital pathology market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.,, Objective Pathology Services, Definiens, Olympus Corporation Omynx LLC, LigoLAb LLC, 3DHistech Inc.,Hamamatsu Photonics Inc., and MicroSkan Technologies. The key players in the market try to accelerate market penetration adhere to sustainability techniques such as the advance products introduction, entering into strategic collaborations.

Scope of the Report

1. Global Digital pathology Market by Product 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Global Digital pathology for scanners market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Global Digital pathology for analytics market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2.1. Global Digital pathology for visualization software market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2.2. Global Digital pathology for digital pathology information management system market,2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2.3. Global Digital pathology for image analysis platform market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.3. Global Digital pathology for storage market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4. Global Digital pathology for communication/delivery mode market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4.1. Global Digital pathology for web-based market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.4.2. Global Digital pathology for cloud-based market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global digital pathology market by applications 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Global Digital pathology for human pathology market by type 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1.1. Global Digital pathology for pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1.2. Global Digital pathology hospitals/reference laboratories market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1.3. Global Digital pathology training and education market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Global Digital pathology Animal pathology market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2.1. Global Digital pathology pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2.2. Global Digital pathology academic and research institutes market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2.3. Global Digital pathology contract research organizations market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global digital pathology Market regional outlook 2012-2022

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

