Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market 2022 : Focus on Industry, Growth, Size, Share, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast – Acute Market Reports

“Drip Irrigation Systems Market (Agriculture, Gardens (Public & Residential) and Others (Greenhouses & Nurseries) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2022, the global drip irrigation systems market stood at US$ 1,070.8 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse Full Report Visit – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/drip-irrigation-systems-market

Market Insights

Drip irrigation system is among the most efficient irrigation techniques. It includes application of water using drippers placed regularly on the lateral tubing. The water flow can be adjusted from 2-20 liters per hour making drip irrigation suitable for large number of crops. The primary components used in the drip irrigation system include tubing (mains and lateral), drippers, filters, backflow preventers, valves, pressure regulators and other required fittings. The drip irrigation systems market is majorly supported by their superior water efficiency and increasing need for higher agricultural production.

Despite the prolonged existence of drip irrigation systems, the overall penetration of drip irrigation systems is currently low. This is majorly due to dominance of other irrigation methods such as sprinkler systems and traditional irrigation techniques. In addition, drip irrigation systems market is significantly hampered by their high costs and maintenance requirement. Also, less awareness of people and reluctance to change is another important restraint for the market.

The drip irrigation systems market, as of 2014, is dominated by the agriculture segment. Due to rising population worldwide, there has been a consistent need for increasing agricultural yield. As a result, governments of various countries are offering subsidies on installation of modern irrigation systems. Hence, the segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. However, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The other segment comprises greenhouses and nurseries.

Competitive Insights:

The market is highly consolidated in nature with few major players contributing to more than fifty percent of the total market revenue. However, companies face significant competition from the local/regional players. Some of the major companies operating in the drip irrigation systems market are Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation and others. These companies are currently focusing on increasing their sales in markets such as India, China, Brazil and others where drip irrigation penetration is still low.

Browse All Reports of This Category – http://www.acutemarketreports.com/category/technology-market

Key Trends:

• Enhancement of the systems using drip chemigation/fertigation

• Promoting sub-surface drip irrigation system

• Focus on large untapped markets such as China and India”

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market

2.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Component, 2014

2.3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Application, 2014

2.4 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Drip Irrigation Systems Industry – PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Chapter 4 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Analysis, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tornado Analysis

4.3 Drippers

4.3.1 Global Drippers Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Tubing

4.4.1 Global Tubing Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Backflow Preventers

4.5.1 Global Backflow Preventers Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.6 Valves

4.6.1 Global Valves Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.7 Filters

4.7.1 Global Filters Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.8 Pressure Regulators

4.8.1 Global Pressure Regulators Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

4.9 Fittings

4.8.1 Global Fittings Market Revenue, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Tornado Analysis

5.3 Agriculture

5.3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market for Agriculture, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Gardens (Public & Residential)

5.4.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market for Gardens (Public & Residential), 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

5.5 Others (Greenhouses & Nurseries)

5.5.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market for Others (Greenhouses & Nurseries), 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 North America Drip Irrigation Systems Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Component, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis

To Get Complete Report @ http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/drip-irrigation-systems-market

Chapter 7 Europe Drip Irrigation Systems Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2013 – 2022, (US$ Mn)

7.2 Europe Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Component, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1 SRC Analysis

7.3 Europe Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 SRC Analysis

7.4 Europe Drip Irrigation Systems Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2013 – 2022 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1 SRC Analysis

Latest Reports :

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-hand-anatomical-model-market-share-size-growth-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-by-acute-market-reports_117960.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-services-market-size-share-trends-growth-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2017-acute-market-reports_117976.html

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/new-research-global-fish-sauce-market-size-share-dynamic-research-insights-regional-outlook-and-forecasts-2017-acute-market-reports_117968.html

About – Acute Market Reports :

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements.We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us :

Name : Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation : Global Sales Manager

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email : sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website : http://www.acutemarketreports.com

Our Blog :- http://www.pdfdevices.com/