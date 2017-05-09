Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.2% during 2017-2025 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report by Brisk Insight, the Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.2% during 2017-2025. The global drug abuse testing/screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, location type and geography. The report on global drug abuse testing/screening market forecast 2017-2025 (by test type, location type and geography) provides a detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Full report available on Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market: Global Industry Size, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2025 report at http://www.briskinsights.com/report/drug-abuse-testing-screening-market

Market Insights

Illicit drug usage is causing many social issues such as violence, driving, stress etc., thus it is necessary to monitor and control drug usage. Earlier drug test sample were send to laboratories for testing and it would take days to week to deliver test results. But due to availability of point of collection testing, makes it easy to detect the drugs/ metabolite within minutes of collection. In developed countries, especially in North America and Europe region were illicit drug usage is profound, drugs abuse tests are used by various organisations for screening on spot drug/alcohol consumption, pre-employment screening, post any accident/incident drug alcohol screening. Thus regions where drug consumption is on large scale, stringent government regulation and policies for drug abuse test has being the major driving factor for the market.

For Same Category Reports Visit Here: http://www.briskinsights.com/category/pharmaceutical-industry

Scope of the report

1. Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market, by Test Type, 2015–2025 ($ Million)

1.1. Urine Drug Tests

1.2. Oral Fluid Drug Tests

1.3. Hair Drug Tests

1.4. Blood Drug Tests

1.5. Other Drug Tests

2. Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market, by Location Type, 2015–2025 ($ Million)

2.1. Overview

2.2. On-site Screening

2.3. Laboratory-based Screening

3. Global Drug Abuse Testing/Screening Market, by Geography, 2015-2025

3.1. North America (U.S. & Canada)

3.2. Europe (U.K., Germany & Rest of Europe)

3.3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and Rest of APAC)

3.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM)

3.5. Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Download Sample Here : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/562

5. Profiles

4.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

4.3. Alere, Inc.

4.4. LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America)

4.5. Psychemedics Corporation

4.6. Sonic Healthcare

4.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories

4.8. Quest Diagnostics

4.9. Randox Laboratories

4.10. F. Hoffman-La Roche

4.11. Others

About Us :

Brisk Insights is a global market research firm. Our insightful analysis is focused on developed and emerging markets. We identify trends and forecast markets with a view to aid businesses identify market opportunities optimize strategies.

Working in a highly dynamic and multi-dimensional business makes decision making complex. Effective business decisions are a result of the synthesis of market information. Our Research and data analysis is an efficient and cost-effective way of providing robust market analysis and can yield highly valuable intelligence relating to consumers, competitors and markets.

Contact Us :

Jennifer Smith

Office 1094

109 Vernon House

Friar Lane

Nottingham

NG1 6DQ

United Kingdom

Phone : +448081890034 (UK)

Email : sales@briskinsights.com

Website : http://www.briskinsights.com/