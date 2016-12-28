Global Fluoropolymers Materials Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Fluoropolymer Material Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.8% during 2015-2022. The segmentation of global fluoropolymer material market is based on application, type and geography. The report on Global Fluoropolymer Material Market Forecast, 2015-2022 (by application, type and geography) provides detailed summary and predictive analysis of the market.

Strong demand for fluoropolymer in emerging economies is expected to boost the market during the forecasted period of the study. High growth in PV installations and rising popularity of coatings is anticipated to drive the global fluoropolymer market. Increasing demand for the fluoropolymer for manufacturing semiconductor which mostly used in electrical appliances such as in smart phones and computers are anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period. Growth of electronics industry especially in South Korea, China and Japan in view of rising domestic demand in association with availability of R & D base is anticipated to augment growth in the upcoming scenario. Some of the challenges faced by the fluoropolymer material market are intensive price competition from manufacturers of China. This creates high entry barrier for new entrants.

Scope of the report

Global Fluoropolymer material market by type, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Polyvinylidene fluoride

1.2. Fluoroelastomers

1.2.1. Hexafluoropropylene (HFP)

1.2.2. Vinylidene Fluoride (VF2)

1.2.3. Tetrafluoroethylene/Propylene (TFE/P)

1.3. Polytetrafluoroethylene

1.3.1. Fine Powder

1.3.2. Micronized Powder

1.3.3. Granular

1.3.4. Dispersion

1.4. Fluorinated ethylene propylene

1.5. Other fluropolymers

1.5.1. Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

1.5.2. Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

1.5.3. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

1.5.4. Ethylene & Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

Global fluoropolymer material market by application, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Automotive & Transportation

2.2. Chemical Processing

2.3. Electricals and electronics

2.4. Industrial Equipments

2.5. Others

Global fluoropolymer material market, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Latin America

Company profiles

4.1. Daikin Industries Limited

4.2. Solvay SA

4.3. Arkema SA

4.4. Dongyue Group Ltd

4.5. Halopolymer Ojsc

4.6. Kureha Corporation

4.7. E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company

4.8. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

4.9. 3M

4.10. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (GFL)

4.11. Honeywell International Inc.

4.12. Saint-Gobain

4.13. Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

4.14. Whitford

4.15. Shanghai 3F new material co. ltd.

