Global Food Colorants Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Food Colorants Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $2.8 billion by 2022. The global food colorants market is segmented on the basis of industry applications, types and geography. The report on Global Food Colorants Market Forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The global food colorants market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge availability of raw material and significant demand from emerging economies. The increasing demand for food and beverage segment is major driver for the adoption of global food colorants products.

Global food colorants market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. The global rise in adoption of global food colorants products are expected to create huge scope in emerging economies. The launch of new products by companies is expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Chr. Hansen A/S, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc., Dohler Group, Fiorio Colori S.P.A., Fmc Corporation, Kalsec Inc., Kancor Ingredients Limited, Naturex SA, Royal Dsm N.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation are the leading companies in the global food colorants market. Product launches, expansion and partnerships are the key winning strategy of the food colorants market.

Scope of the report

1. Global food colorants market by application 2012- 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Global Beverages market

1.2. Bakery & Confectionery

1.3. Dairy & Frozen Products

1.4. Meat Products

1.5. Others

2. Global food colorants market by type 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Natural Food Color

2.1.1. Anthocyanins

2.1.2. Carotenoids

2.1.3. Caramel

2.1.4. Others

2.2. Synthetic food color

2.2.1. Red Color

2.2.2. Yellow Color

2.2.3. Blue Color

2.2.4. Green Color

2.2.5. Others

3. Global food colorants market regional outlook 2012-2022 ( $ billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. CHR. HANSEN A/S

4.2. D.D. WILLIAMSON & CO. INC.

4.3. DOHLER GROUP

4.4. FIORIO COLORI S.P.A.

4.5. FMC CORPORATION

4.6. KALSEC INC.

4.7. KANCOR INGREDIENTS LIMITED

4.8. NATUREX SA

4.9. ROYAL DSM N.V.

4.10. SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

