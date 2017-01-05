Global Head Mounted Display Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 35% during 2015-2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, Global Head Mounted Display Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 35% during 2015-2022 and it estimated to be $17 billion by 2022. The Global Head Mounted Display Market is segmented on the basis of industry component, application, product, Technology and geography. The report on Global Head Mounted Display Market forecast 2015-2022 provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Head Mounted Display Market is expected to grow exponentially due to huge adoption of Virtual reality head mounted devices and equipment. The increasing demand for Global Head Mounted Display Market by product is increasing it includes hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation institutes, home healthcare, research institutes.

Browse Full Report with Toc : http://www.briskinsights.com/report/head-mounted-display-market

Global Head Mounted Display Market is expected to contribute highest in North America followed by Europe. Rise in adoption of head-mounted displays for pilots and other domains are major drivers for the global head mounted display market. These head mounted display provide vital information for pilots, which include situation awareness, wider field of view, and improving their ability to land in difficult conditions. In military campuses VR technology head mounted devices are used to train army officers. Training through head mounted displays are increasing and are expected to boost the market significantly in the next few years. Kopin Corporation, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Google Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, Sony Corporation, Recon Instruments Inc., Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group, Sensics, Inc., Thales Visionix, Inc. Mergers and acquisition, partnerships are the key winning strategy of the market.

Browse here for all category Reports : http://www.briskinsights.com/category/consumer-electronics-industry

Scope of the report

1. Global head mounted display market by product 2012- 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Head Mounted Display Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Eyewear Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1. Global head mounted display market by technology 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Virtual Reality Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

1.2. Augmented Reality Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2. Global head mounted display market by component 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Hardware market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

2.2. Software market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3. Global head mounted display market by application 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.1. Aviation & Tactical Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.2. Engineering Application Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.3. Medical Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.4. Training and Simulation Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.5. Entertainment Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

3.6. Other Market 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4. Global head mounted display market regional outlook 2012-2022 ($ billion)

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.5. Central & South America

Here you can find Free Sample on this Research : http://www.briskinsights.com/sample-request/61

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. KOPIN CORPORATION, INC.

5.2. ROCKWELL COLLINS, INC.

5.3. VUZIX CORPORATION

5.4. GOOGLE INC.

5.5. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

5.6. SONY CORPORATION.

5.7. RECON INSTRUMENTS INC.

5.8. OCULUS VR, LLC

5.9. OSTERHOUT DESIGN GROUP

5.10. SENSICS, INC.

5.11. THALES VISIONIX, INC.

For Other Research Reports :