Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market To Surpass US$ 7.5 Bn By 2023

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Healthcare Cyber Security Market By Type (Solution, Service), By Solution (Security Solution, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Protection, Data Center Management, Mobile based Solution, Disaster Recovery, Other Solutions), By Security Solution (Application Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Other Security Solutions), By Service (Consulting, Risk Assessment, Implementation & Integration, Training & Support) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023”, the global healthcare cyber security market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 13% between 2016 to 2023.

Browse the Healthcare Cyber Security Market By Type (Solution, Service), By Solution (Security Solution, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Loss Protection, Data Center Management, Mobile based Solution, Disaster Recovery, Other Solutions), By Security Solution (Application Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Other Security Solutions), By Service (Consulting, Risk Assessment, Implementation & Integration, Training & Support) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2023 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/healthcare-cyber-security-market

Market Insights

With increasing number of cyber-attacks in healthcare sectors, security against data theft is becoming a greater priority for healthcare organizations, propelling healthcare cyber security market growth across the globe. Growing implementation of digital medical record systems and connected medical devices need for enhanced data security solutions is increasing. Also, increasing usage of mobile device such as smartphones, tablets and laptops in healthcare organizations is boosting growth of the cyber security solutions in healthcare sector. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of cyber security solutions among end users in developing countries is hampering growth of the market. Further, lack of skilled workforce is expected to impede adoption of cyber security solution throughout the forecast period to certain extent.

Competitive Insights:

The global healthcare cyber security market ecosystem consists of solution providers, integrators, and communication and IT service providers. Prominent players in the market are concentrating on introducing technologically advanced solutions to gain market share. Also, acquisition & mergers has become another major strategy followed by major vendors in the global healthcare cyber security market. Key players operating in the global healthcare cyber security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Symantec Corporation, Intel Security Group (McAfee), Trend Micro Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, CA, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Browse the report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/healthcare-cyber-security-market

Key Trends:

Healthcare organizations are shifting towards cloud computing technology

Convergence of healthcare cyber security solutions with mobile apps and online portals

Surge in acquisitions and mergers

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Who we are

Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals.

Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa.

Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect.

What we do

We serve customers at each level of their organization, in whatever limit we can be most helpful, whether as a trusted counsel to top management or as a hands-on mentor for forefront representatives. For each engagement, we collect a group with the most suitable experience and ability.

No matter the challenge, we concentrate on delivering functional and persevering results, and preparing our customers to develop and lead. We join forces with customers to place suggestions into practice. Our research specialist work straightforwardly with customers over long stretches to create workforce aptitudes, drive operational change, and apply new working strategies.

Contact:

Name: Chris Smith

Designation: Global Sales Manager

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com