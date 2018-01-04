Global Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2022: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Identity and Access Management Market (IAM) (Telecom and IT, Government and Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Oil & Gas, and Others (Education, Manufacturing, etc)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the global identity and access management market is poised to witness a double digit compound annual growth rate during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Product Insights

Identity & Access Management (IAM) is the business discipline under IT security that allows right persons to access right resources at the right time and for right reasons. Identity & Access Management solutions ensure proper access to resources located across heterogeneous technology environments. With the expansion in breadth of capabilities, identity and access management solutions are expected to become a preferred security solution for firms of all sizes and across varied industries.

Competitive Insights:

The global market for identity and access management solutions is technology driven and highly competitive across varied end-use verticals. Some of the leading and promising players identified in the global identity and access management market include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (the U.S.) CA Technologies (the U.S.), OneLogin (the U.S.), Centrify (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), Net IQ (the U.S.), ForgeRock Inc (the U.S.), Dell Software (the U.S.), HID Global Corporation (the U.S.), EMC Corporation (the U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (the U.S), and IBM Corporation (the U.S.). The global identity and acccess management market also includes number of niche players, which account for trivial market share individually. While most of the leading identity and access management solution vendors are based in the U.S., they are focusing on penetrating emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil. Intensifying competition among identity vendors is expected to stir the identity and access management market in the coming years.

Key Trends:

Stringent regulatory compliances supporting demand for identity and access management solutions

Growing demand for cloud-based and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service)-based solutions

Perpetually increasing demand from multiple verticals including healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, and retail.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Identity and Access Management Market

2.2 Global Identity and Access Management Market, By Deployment

2.3 Global Identity and Access Management Market, By End-use Application, 2014

2.4 Global Identity and Access Management Market, By Geography……..

