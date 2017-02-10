Global In-flight Connectivity Market by Regions, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “In-flight Connectivity Market By Type (Hardware, Service), By Hardware (Antenna, LAN Controller, Access Point, Hotspot Gateway and Other Hardware), By Service (Entertainment, Connectivity) By Technology (Satellite, Air-to-Ground) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2016 -2023”, the global in-flight connectivity market is expected to witness a steady growth, expanding at a CAGR of over 14% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

Ongoing advancements in networking technology and introduction of favorable regulations and policies to use personal electronic devices are boosting growth of the global in-flight connectivity market. Also, increasing number of airline passengers traveling on trans-oceanic flights is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of deployment is impeding the adoption of connectivity hardware and services especially in developing regions such as Africa and Latin America.

Competitive Insights:

The global in-flight connectivity market is consolidated in nature, with top 5 players constituting over 65% market share of overall pie. Prominent players in the market are Gogo Inc., Panasonic Corporation, SITA, Global Eagle Entertainment and ViaSat Inc. These players are emphasizing on expanding their market reach and industry footprint through strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Also, growing focus of vendors to offer bundled solutions and services to end-users has become a major trend in the global in-flight connectivity market. The prominent players identified in the global in-flight connectivity market are Gogo, Inc., ViaSat, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group, SITA, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Kymeta Corporation and EchoStar Corporation among others.

Key Trends:

Surge in strategic partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, and joint ventures to assist the market growth

Airlines shift towards hybrid networking technologies

Hardware provider are focusing on introducing technologically advanced products to gain competitive advantage in the long run

Growing passenger shift towards high bandwidth application has become an emerging trend in the market

