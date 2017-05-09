Global Intrapartum Monitors Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022 : Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the global Intrapartum Monitors Market has been expected to grow $9400 Milliontill 2022 with the CAGR of 8.1% during 2016-2022. The segmentation of global intrapartum monitors market is based on type, product and regional outlook. The report on global intrapartum monitors market forecast 2016-2022 (type, product andregional outlook)provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

Intrapartum monitors play an essential role in maternal and perinatal care by significantly reducing mortality rates during child birth. An intrapartum monitors or fetal monitor is a device used to record vital physiologic activities of the fetus during pregnancy and childbirth. Rising incidences of cardio pulmonary diseases and growing multiple births as a result of the growing success rate of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, are boostingbenefiting growth in the global intrapartum monitors market. Development of wireless handheld fetal monitors designed for real time remote monitoring has beenanticipated to predict well for the market growth. Advanced models that help in monitoring maternal parameters including maternal heart rate, blood pressure, and maternal SpO2, also augurare well for market expansion in the near future. Afuture models will be equipped with the ability to upload data into cloud in real time from any location.

Scope of the report

1. Global Intrapartum Monitors Market By Type 2012 – 2022 ($ million)

1.1. Ultrasound Devices

1.2. Fetal Dopplers

1.3. Fetal MRI Systems

1.4. Fetal Monitors

1.4.1. Antepartum/External Fetal Monitors

1.4.2. Intrapartum/Internal Fetal Monitors

1.5. Fetal Pulse Oximeters

2. Global Intrapartum Monitors Market By Product 2012 – 2022 ($ million)

2.1. Infant Warmers

2.1.1. Electric Warmers

2.1.2. Non-Electric Warmers

2.2. Incubators

2.3. Convertible Warmers & Incubators

2.4. Phototherapy Equipment

2.4.1. Conventional Phototherapy

2.4.2. Fiber-Optic Phototherapy

2.5. Respiratory Devices

2.6. Neonatal Monitoring Devices

2.6.1. Blood Pressure Monitors

2.6.2. Cardiac Monitors

2.6.3. Pulse Oximeters

3. Global Intrapartum Monitors Market Regional Outlook 2012-2022($ million)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Rest of the world

4. Company profiles

4.1. Atom Medical Corporation

4.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

4.3. CooperSurgical, Inc.

4.4. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

4.5. EDAN Instruments, Inc.

4.6. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

4.7. Ge Healthcare (A Division of General Electric Company)

4.8. Masimo Corporation

4.9. Mediana Co., Ltd.

4.10. Medtronic Public Limited Company

4.11. Natus Medical, Inc.

4.12. Neoventa Medical AB

4.13. Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

4.14. Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

4.15. SpaceLabs Healthcare, Inc.

